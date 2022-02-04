OSAA Girls Basketball: Rainier won't Budge, sweeps Clatskanie in Hootenannies

RAINIER — The history books will show that the Clatskanie girls dominated the Highway 30 Hootenanny over the past few years on their way to a string of State championships. But this season the rivalry belongs to Rainier.

The Columbians, led by Kalli Budge in the paint, took down the Tigers 60-35 on Friday night to complete a sweep of the season's rivalry series over the Tigers.

“It feels good,” Rainier coach Shanda Wagner said. “The last three years, they’ve really taken it from Clatskanie. So it’s good for them to feel that success and to know that they’ve got all the potential in the world.

Budge was the best player on the floor on the night and her stat line tells the story. She finished with 18 points, 18 rebounds and 8 blocks — all game-highs — in a dominant showing to lead the Columbians.

“She draws all the attention,” Wagner said. “If we get her drawing the attention then we’ve got Emmalee (Melvin) kicked out, we’ve got Jamie (Knox) shooting, Aubrey (Sorenson) gets looks. Everybody get looks if Kalli continues to draw attention.”

History seemed to be repeating itself when Rainier trailed 16-11 at the end of the first as the Tigers had their offense rolling.

“There’s always one,” Wagner said. “We always have one quarter that it takes us either a second to come on or we lose it for a second. They played hard, they just fixed the mental stuff after the first quarter.”

With a renewed mindset, the Columbians’ defense took control, holding the Tigers to four points in the second quarter and just two in the third. Budge patrolled the paint as the Columbians stifled the Tigers’ offense, swatting shot after shot and making it look easy as she staked her claim for ownership in the paint.

The Columbians also refocused on Cloee McLeod, who they had singled out before the game.

“She’s an amazing player, so in that first quarter I think we kind of forgot how good she was,” Wagner said. “In that second quarter we had a game plan and we just needed to go back to that game plan…we closed out on her and knew where she was at all times.”

The stout defense turned to into efficient offense as the Columbians erupted for 21 points in the second quarter to take a 32-20 lead at half. The Columbians built on their lead in the third, breaking off an 18-2 run to jump in front 49-22.

As much as the Tigers attempted to fight back, they still struggled with shot making and rarely got strong looks inside Budge’s paint.

“We tried running a few different plays,” Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore said. “We tried working our basic set and working on a basic motion to get the girls to be moving the ball and moving themselves and take advantage of the holes in the defense, but shots just weren’t falling.”

Lacey Makinson added 14 points and 6 boards for the Columbians and Emmalee Melvin added 10.

Cloee McLeod led the Tigers with 10 points. Kylie Thomas tacked on nine, while Maya Helmen and Bekah Hagen both had seven in the loss.

The win puts Rainier (11-5, 5-1 league) firmly in second place in the 3A Coastal Range league behind top-ranked Willamina with two games left to play next week. They travel to Willamina next at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Columbians have installed a new offense this season, and with the playoffs around the corner, things are finally starting to fall into place.

“They’ll figure it out, every day they’re in the gym working hard,” Wagner said. “They’re starting to trust the system…they’ve bought in.”

With the momentum they’ve got now, they have their eyes on being one of the top eight teams that heads to Coos Bay for the finish of the State Tournament.

“We’re getting to Coos Bay,” Wagner said with the confidence to manifest a postseason run. “aWe’re trying to get to Coos Bay…that’s the goal right now.”

Clatskanie (6-8, 3-4 league) has just one game left against Willamina on Friday, so they’re hoping to stay right where they are at in the third seed for the postseason.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0