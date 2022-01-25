OSAA Girls Basketball: Rainier suffers first league loss at hands of Willamina

RAINIER — The Rainier girls basketball team led after a quarter but couldn’t keep the momentum up in the second, losing to Willamina (Ore.) 56-33 on Monday for their first loss in the 3A Coastal League.

Going into the second down 12-10, the Bulldogs proceeded to score more points in one quarter than the Columbians would score the rest of the game, dropping a 22-point period to lead 32-17 at halftime. Rainier didn’t hit double-digits in any of the final three quarters, and by the end of the third the gap was already above 20 points.