 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
OSAA Girls Basketball

OSAA Girls Basketball: Rainier suffers first league loss at hands of Willamina

  • 0
Basketball hoop stock

A basketball hoop sits idle in between action on the court at an area high school.

 Jordan Nailon

RAINIER — The Rainier girls basketball team led after a quarter but couldn’t keep the momentum up in the second, losing to Willamina (Ore.) 56-33 on Monday for their first loss in the 3A Coastal League.

Going into the second down 12-10, the Bulldogs proceeded to score more points in one quarter than the Columbians would score the rest of the game, dropping a 22-point period to lead 32-17 at halftime. Rainier didn’t hit double-digits in any of the final three quarters, and by the end of the third the gap was already above 20 points.

Kalli Budge led the Columbians with a 16-point, 15-board double-double. Aubrey Sorenson had seven points, and Jamie Knox brought in seven rebounds.

Rainier (8-4, 2-1 league) was scheduled to play at Warrenton on Tuesday before returning home to host Taft on Friday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown trolls Buccaneers with epic meme after heartbreaking loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News