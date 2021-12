RAINIER — The Rainier girls basketball team stayed in single-digits in all four quarters of its season-opener, losing to Dayton (Ore.) 40-25 on Wednesday.

Kalli Budge and Emmalee Melvin both scored seven points to lead the Columbians in a slog that saw Dayton lead 5-2 after the opening quarter, and 15-8 at halftime.

Rainier (0-1) was scheduled to play at Portland Adventist Academy (Ore.) on Thursday, get the weekend off, and then go to Western Christian (Ore.) next Tuesday.

