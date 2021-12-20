 Skip to main content
OSAA Girls Basketball

OSAA Girls Basketball: Rainier finishes strong to take down Catlin Gabel

Basketball stock
Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

PORTLAND — Rainier shrugged off a slow first quarter to dominate both sides of the ball across the final three as the Columbians took down Catlin Gabel 40-26 on Saturday.

The Columbians needed some time to wake up as the Eagles outscored them 10-5 in the first quarter. But once they got going, they never looked back. The Columbians strapped in on defense and held Catlin Gabel to just 16 points for the remainder of the game.

Rainier scored 11 points in the second and followed with 14 in the third and 10 in the fourth to cruise to the win.

Lacey Makinson led the scoring with 14 points for the Columbians. Kalli Budge poured in eight points and recorded a team-high 13 rebounds to go with eight points. Aubrey Sorensen added seven points and nine rebounds.

Rainier (5-2) takes the week off before hosting Sandy on Dec. 28.

