OSAA Girls Basketball: Rainier edges the Scio on the road

SCIO, Ore. — Lacey Makinson helped Rainier hold off Scio 46-39 in a battle of 3A teams on Wednesday in a non-league girls basketball tilt.

Makinson scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Columbians who held just a one point lead entering the fourth quarter, 32-31.

Lilli Dean finished with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds to go with three blocks to help Rainier control the painted area. Makinson added five rebounds and six steals and Cordi Biddix scored six points and pulled down six rebounds.

Carrie Jones had 14 points, and Khloe Free added 11 in the loss for the Loggers

Rainier (3-1) will host Western Christian on Saturday at 3 p.m.