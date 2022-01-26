OSAA Girls Basketball: No. 1 Willamina too much for Clatskanie

WILLAMINA, Ore. — There wasn’t a lot that went right for the Clatskanie girls basketball team on Wednesday when they ran smack dab into the top ranked Bulldogs in a 55-26 loss in 3A Coastal Range League play.

“Willamina is a disciplined team that is patient and really works the ball around,” Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore said. “They are undefeated and number one in (the) coaches rankings for OSAA.”

Cam Eaglestaff led Willamina with 14 points and the Bulldogs won every quarter by at least six points.

“They have a 6-foot 3-inch girl that is impossible to stop around the rim, but we held up decently against her,” Size more noted.

Bekah Hagen led Clatskanie with 13 points and six rebounds. Cloee McLeod added a double-double with 11 points and ten rebounds. Jadee McLeod was the only other Tiger to score with two points to her name.

In spite of the lopsided loss, the Tigers’ coach was heartened by the way her team battled.

“(The) girls played tough and (I) am proud of their tenacity,” Sizemore said.

Clatskanie (5-6, 2-2 league) is scheduled to host Warrenton on Friday.

