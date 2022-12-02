OSAA Girls Basketball: Makinson leads Rainier over Portland Adventist

RAINIER — With junior point guard Lacey Makinson running the show, Rainier cruised by Portland Adventist in its season opener, 48-25 on Thursday.

Makinson scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Columbians while Courdi Biddix contributed 11 points. Lilli Dean finished one point shy of a double-double with nine points and 13 rebounds to lead Rainier on the glass.

“Lacey did a great job of running our offense and being a phenomenal leader out there,” Rainier coach Shanda Wagner said.

Makinson created much of her offense from the perimeter against the Cougars’ defense. Rainier built a 25-10 lead at halftime and expanded that advantage to 40-17 after three quarters.

The Columbians kept their defensive intensity up for the entire 32 minutes which pleased the coach.

“We did a really good job of playing great team defense,” Wagner said. “They didn't give up. Really exciting as a coach to see that kind of intensity."

Heinrich led Portland Adventist with nine points in defeat.

The Columbians hope the opening night win will foreshadow many more victories this season. And nothing helps build chemistry better than winning.

"They came out there and they just wanted to have fun and play and it showed," Wagner said. "They didn’t seem too nervous which is awesome for a group that doesn’t have a lot of experience.”

Rainier (1-0) was set to return to action with a trip to Clatskanie on Friday for the Highway 30 Hootenanny.