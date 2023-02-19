VERNONIA, Ore. — Behind Maya Helmen’s 15 points Clatskanie edged Vernonia 29-25 in the 2A District playoff contest, Saturday. The victory gave the Tigers the third spot out of the 2A Northwest League and a shot to make some noise at the state tournament.

“It was a game of defense and possessions of which the girls did excellent on,” said Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore.

The Tigers outscored Vernonia 10-2 in the fourth quarter to pull out the come-from-behind win. Joey Sizemore scored 10 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the victory.

“The girls played with discipline and tenacity," coach Sizemore added. "They kept grinding even when down in points and kept control of the tempo of the game. The win was a team effort in which each and every one shined.”

After a strong first quarter, Clatskanie fell behind in the second quarter and trailed 16-14 at halftime. The Tigers trailed 23-19 entering the fourth quarter and went on a 10-2 run by getting key buckets from Helmen, Sizemore and Kylie Thomas. Addison Ward also had a basket in the fourth for Clatskanie.

Clatskanie (14-10) will play at Salem Academy on Friday. A time has not yet been announced.