OSAA Girls Basketball: Ejections, claims of racism at Clatskanie prompt official investigation

An abrupt ending to a high school basketball game on the court at Clatskanie High School on Tuesday has grown into an extended saga off the court after accusations of racism were levied at members of the Clatskanie girls team by the De La Salle North Catholic team.

The game was called off with under a minute left in the game after a De La Salle player was ejected for making extended contact with a Clatskanie player. That ejection was the second of the game for the Knights after a collision in the second quarter sent a Clatskanie player careening out of bounds, earning another De La Salle player an early exit.

Following the second ejection referees ended the game out of consideration for player safety. On Wednesday, Bob Rose, assigner of the Lower Columbia Officials Association confirmed that he had received multiple reports of flagrant extra curricular activity during Tuesday’s game in Clatskanie. However, Rose declined to provide specifics due to an investigation being undertaken by the Oregon School Activities Association.

“It’s an ongoing investigation,” Rose said. “I’m dealing with the state of Oregon and the OSAA.”

Clatskanie athletic director Ryan Tompkins released a press release midday on Wednesday after posts to social media by members of the De La Salle North Catholic community brought increased attention and scrutiny to the incident. The press release noted that Clatskanie schools are working with De La Salle North Catholic and the OSAA on the ongoing investigation into the events of Dec. 14.

“We are deeply troubled as a school community at the severity of the accusations, and we are committed to resolving the issue and promoting the continued causes of equality in our schools,” read the remainder of Tompkins’ official statement.

After working hours came to an end Wednesday, Tompkins told The Daily News that there was no official update on the status of the investigation, but did confirm that he was made aware of the allegations of racism by the De La Salle coaching staff in the aftermath of the game Tuesday.

“There were concerns brought up afterward about racial comments made by Clatskanie players,” Tompkins said. “If Clatskanie students are behaving inappropriately then we are looking into it.”

Tompkins, who was in attendance at the game noted that it was an intense game with several hard fouls but added that, “in the game there was no indication (of racist behavior.)”

The game was taped and broadcast live and copies of that film have been shared with all interested parties, according to Tompkins.

Attempts by The Daily News to gather comments from a representative of De La Salle North Catholic were unsuccessful. De La Salle North Catholic president Oscar Leong did eventually reply to The Daily News via email, explaining that the school is withholding comment in light of the ongoing investigation.

“We feel horrible that people would feel this way and if inappropriate things took place,” Tompkins said Wednesday night. “That’s why the investigation is taking place.”

The Daily News will provide updates to this story as new information becomes available.

