OSAA Girls Basketball: Columbians trounce Cougars on the road

PORTLAND — The Rainier girls basketball team made its entrance into the win column Thursday, nearly doubling up Portland Adventist Academy 50-22.

Lacey Makinson equaled the Cougars by herself, racking up 22 points. Kalli Budge came in behind her at 11.

The Columbians led 9-8 after a low scoring first quarter, but then exploded for 23 in the second to go into halftime up 32-11 with the game well in hand.

“In the second quarter we were getting open looks and our shots started to fall,” coach Shanda Wagner said.

And while Rainier started scoring, it held PAA to just three points in both the second and third quarters, limiting the Cougars under 10 every single period.

“Defensively, the girls played tough all game,” Wagner said. “Whatever five were on the floor gave 100% the entire time.”

Rainier (1-1) will play next at Western Christian in Salem on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0