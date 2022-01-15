OSAA Girls Basketball: Clatskanie uses tenacious D to cuff Taft in OT

CLATSKANIE — The Clatskanie girls basketball team needed some extra time to get things right Friday night but emerged from their 3A Coastal Range League tilt with Taft owners of a 52-45 victory.

The hometown Tigers found themselves trailing by nine points heading into the fourth quarter but turned up the heat down the stretch, outscoring Taft 17-8 to force overtime. Things didn’t get any better for the visitors during the extra time when an inspired defensive effort from Clatskanie held them to just two points during that portion of free basketball.

“We pulled out the win tonight,” Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore said. “(We used) tenacious defense and dug in to come from behind to tie it up and grab the win in OT.”

Maya Helmen scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Clatskanie offense. Cloee McLeod added 21 points, nine rebounds, eight steals and four assists for the winners.

“Outstanding team work , discipline and ball movement by the girls,” Sizemore said.

Jadee McLeod chipped in three points with eight rebounds and four steals for the home side. Bekah Hagen pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds and scored four points.

“Bekah Hagen and Jadee McLeod outstanding on the boards,” Sizemore noted.

Clatskanie (5-4, 2-0 league) is scheduled to host Rainier on Tuesday for the first rendition of their Highway 30 Hootenanny. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

Rainier slugs out win over Tillamook

RAINIER — The Rainier girls basketball team didn’t find too much in the way of points, but did plenty on defense to see out a 34-27 win over Tillamook on Friday.

The Columbians held the Cheesemakers to just 10 second-half points, keeping their guests in single digits in three separate quarters, and pulling away from a 17-17 tie at halftime.

Lacey Makinson had 16 of Rainier’s points. Aubrey Sorenson scored 10 and brought down a team-high 15 rebounds, and Cordi Biddix scored seven. Jamie Knox added seven boards, and Emmalee Melvin at six.

Rainier (7-3) will get three days to prepare for its first Highway 30 Hootenanny of the season; the Columbians will head west to Clatskanie on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0