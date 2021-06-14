OSAA Girls Basketball: Clatskanie swarms, stifles Taft

And as Clatskanie kept hampering Taft all 92 feet down the court — though the black and orange Tigers rarely got that far — and set itself up with easy chance after easy chance, the shots started falling. That’s when it really got ugly.

After Taft hit a jumper to open the second quarter, Clatskanie tore off on a 14-0 run, taking a 28-6 lead during a span where it didn’t let its guests past half-court for nearly two minutes.

“Usually it kind of multiplies,” Blodgett said. “You get a steal or a deflection, and then people turn it up another notch. Sometimes you go through the motions for awhile, and then it’ll come in spurts; you’ll get three, four layups in a row just off of deflections.”

When it was all said and done, Clatskanie finished with 26 steals as a team. Olivia Sprague racked up half of those herself, part of a 20-point, 15-assist, 13-steal triple double.

“She’s a very instrumental part of what we want to do,” Blodgett said. “Floor general, runs the point for us, and just a great kid. If she plays well, then we usually all play well.”

Shelby Blodgett added seven steals, along with a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the team in both categories.