OSAA Girls Basketball: Clatskanie swarms, stifles Taft

CLATSKANIE — “Close” isn’t usually a word used to describe games won by 47 points. And the Clatskanie girls basketball team’s 76-29 win over Taft on Monday definitely wasn’t close. But it was closer than it would have been had the host Tigers had their offense rolling to start.
Instead, it took Clatskanie — which has knocked opponents out with one thunderous early blow in game after game this season — a bit to get going, only managing 14 points in the first quarter. But in the absence of offense, the white and red Tigers fell back on their identity of suffocating pressure, active hands, and pure, controlled havoc.
Turns out, that was more than enough to keep the game in hand early.
“I think we kept after it,” Clatskanie coach John Blodgett said. “We got a lot of fast break layups, and they weren’t falling that first quarter. We just kept after it. I thought we did a fairly good job in the press to start with.”
The press landed from the opening jump, but Clatskanie uncharacteristically missed more transition layups than it made. But while the hosts had their own troubles scoring, they made sure that their guests had even more. Taft turned the ball over time and again; in the first half alone, they committed three five-second violations on inbounds, not able to get even one pass closer to a solution against the Clatskanie press.
And as Clatskanie kept hampering Taft all 92 feet down the court — though the black and orange Tigers rarely got that far — and set itself up with easy chance after easy chance, the shots started falling. That’s when it really got ugly.
After Taft hit a jumper to open the second quarter, Clatskanie tore off on a 14-0 run, taking a 28-6 lead during a span where it didn’t let its guests past half-court for nearly two minutes.
“Usually it kind of multiplies,” Blodgett said. “You get a steal or a deflection, and then people turn it up another notch. Sometimes you go through the motions for awhile, and then it’ll come in spurts; you’ll get three, four layups in a row just off of deflections.”
When it was all said and done, Clatskanie finished with 26 steals as a team. Olivia Sprague racked up half of those herself, part of a 20-point, 15-assist, 13-steal triple double.
“She’s a very instrumental part of what we want to do,” Blodgett said. “Floor general, runs the point for us, and just a great kid. If she plays well, then we usually all play well.”
Shelby Blodgett added seven steals, along with a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the team in both categories.
Early on though, it wasn’t Blodgett or Sprague doing the bulk of the scoring, but Kaity Sizemore, who led the hosts with 11 points in the first half, including sneaking out to the perimeter from the post to hit a 3-pointer and another long jumper.
“She’s a great shooter,” Blodgett said. “Especially because typically they’re doubling Shelby anywhere in the box, and usually running a triangle-and-two on Sprague and Shelby; Kaity gets those open shots. It’s been a focus for us to try to get her to shoot more of those. Sometimes she’s hesitant, but she can make shots. Actually, she shoots the three really well when she has time to shoot it.”
Taft scored early in the third quarter, but once again, the Clatskanie defense forced another dry spell. The hosts stopped pressing early in the second half, but it didn’t matter. Any time Taft got near the hoop, a swarm of white jerseys descended, and if they tried to kick the ball back out to the perimeter, the pressure followed.
Clatskanie went on a 21-3 run to open the quarter, not allowing Taft its second field goal of the period until there were under 40 seconds left on the clock.
“It’s just rotations,” Blodgett said. “When we rotate right — when I watch film, and people are in the right spots — we make it really tough, even on the good teams.”
Clatskanie (8-0) was scheduled to host Willamina on Tuesday in its final home matchup of the regular season in order to decide the 3A Coastal Range League. The Tigers’ 16-point win over the Bulldogs to open the season on May 28 is their closest game to date this year.