OSAA Girls Basketball: Clatskanie races past Warrenton, 74-12

Before they were pulled, the Tigers’ trio of Shelby Blodgett, Olivia Sprague, and Cloee McLeod led the way with 16 points each.

Blodgett was the force in the first quarter, burying home 12 points right out of the gate. Sprague did her damage in the second, with a 12-point quarter of her own. Meanwhile, McLeod spread her offense out with six in the first, eight in the second, and two in the third.

Kaitlyn Sizemore and Maya Helmen both added eight points, the former leading the Tigers with six points in the third quarter. Come the fourth, Hannah Viera and Lilly Boothe came off the bench to punctuate the offense, to the delight of the resting starters and the crowd opposite the bench.

“When they can get in there, they’re eager to go,” coach Blodgett said. “That’s cool, when (Viera) can get that and everybody’s supporting her. Bekah (Hagen) got some good minutes, and Lilly got down there on a couple of breaks and scored some layups. That was great.”

Now, Clatskanie is 3-0, already 30% of the way through its shortened regular season in its quest to defend its back-to-back State titles with an average margin of victory of 39 points.

The Tigers were set to continue their fast start to the season with another long road trip, heading south to take on defending 2A champion Kennedy on Wednesday. After that, they’ll get a bit of time to practice on their home court before getting on the bus again for the first of two scheduled Highway 30 Hootenannies, at Rainier on June 8.

