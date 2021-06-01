OSAA Girls Basketball: Clatskanie races past Warrenton, 74-12

CLATSKANIE — Any thought that Clatskanie would have a tough time transitioning from softball mode to basketball mode, any thought that the Tigers would need a break after going deep into their second postseason in three months, any thought that they would be tired the day after a road trip Monday that took them south of Salem — all of those thoughts took about two minutes Tuesday to be proven wrong.
Clatskanie ran, and ran, and ran some more, and Warrenton was able to keep up for all of about two possessions before the Tigers ran off with a 74-12 win that somehow managed to be even less close than the final score suggests.
“It was just one of those games, where they’re building a program, and we’ve had some success the past couple of years and really have everybody back,” Clatskanie coach John Blodgett said.
Maybe, fresh off their second State softball title in as many seasons, the Tigers wanted to stay a bit longer in the spring sports portion of the schedule, because Tuesday’s matchup was as much a track meet as it was a basketball game.
Blodgett said that in closer games, the Tigers trap early and often, taking over at midcourt and sending one pass forward for a layup. Tuesday, Clatskanie didn’t need to press or trap, but the running came nonetheless.
“A lot of times, it’s not even getting steals out of it,” Blodgett said. “A lot of times they’ll turn it over on their own, because they get sped up.”
And as often as not Tuesday, Clatskanie didn’t even need to take advantage of a turnover. As soon as a Warrenton shot went up, white jerseys started making a break for it. When a Tiger came down with the ball — and Warrenton had the misfortune of having a truly rough shooting outing Tuesday, on top of everything else — it only took a pass or two before Clatskanie had yet another layup.
“We run out and get layups, and that’s the easiest shot you can get, high-percentage,” Blodgett said. “We make a lot of them, and that’s what we want to do.”
The Tigers certainly did just that against the Warriors. After a quarter of play, the hosts led 29-2 — hitting just one 3-pointer along the way.
The defensive effort went even better in the second quarter, and after an eight-minute shutout, Clatskanie took an absurd 52-2 advantage into halftime.
Warrenton stayed stuck on two points until over seven minutes into the third quarter, when a free throw made it 68-3. The quarter would end at 70-3. The Warriors hit another free throw two minutes into the fourth, and made their first field goal since the first with 4:23 left on the clock.
By that time, any and all Clatskanie starters had been planted on the bench for quite some time.
“The last quarter and a half, we pretty much played people that don’t get in often,” Blodgett said. “It’s fun to win, but we were trying to be fairly cordial with them.”
Before they were pulled, the Tigers’ trio of Shelby Blodgett, Olivia Sprague, and Cloee McLeod led the way with 16 points each.
Blodgett was the force in the first quarter, burying home 12 points right out of the gate. Sprague did her damage in the second, with a 12-point quarter of her own. Meanwhile, McLeod spread her offense out with six in the first, eight in the second, and two in the third.
Kaitlyn Sizemore and Maya Helmen both added eight points, the former leading the Tigers with six points in the third quarter. Come the fourth, Hannah Viera and Lilly Boothe came off the bench to punctuate the offense, to the delight of the resting starters and the crowd opposite the bench.
“When they can get in there, they’re eager to go,” coach Blodgett said. “That’s cool, when (Viera) can get that and everybody’s supporting her. Bekah (Hagen) got some good minutes, and Lilly got down there on a couple of breaks and scored some layups. That was great.”
Now, Clatskanie is 3-0, already 30% of the way through its shortened regular season in its quest to defend its back-to-back State titles with an average margin of victory of 39 points.
The Tigers were set to continue their fast start to the season with another long road trip, heading south to take on defending 2A champion Kennedy on Wednesday. After that, they’ll get a bit of time to practice on their home court before getting on the bus again for the first of two scheduled Highway 30 Hootenannies, at Rainier on June 8.