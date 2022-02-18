OSAA Girls Basketball: Clatskanie puts kibosh on Rainier’s Hootenanny plans

RAINIER — Clatskanie convened a hostile takeover of Rainier on Thursday, notching a 53-52 upset over the Columbians in a playoff rendition of the Highway 30 Hootenanny and punching their ticket to the state tournament in the process.

With restrictions on fan attendance recently rescinded at Rainier High School, Clatskanie athletic director Ryan Tompkins put out a call to the community asking for Tigers fans to swarm west past the Alston-Mayger junction to take over the Columbian country. After a swarm of red mobbed all night long in Rainier, it’s safe to say the Tiger faithful answered the call.

“The gym was electric tonight,” Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore said. “It was just packed with Rainier fans and Clatskanie fans. It was amazing.”

Maya Helmen led the Tigers with 18 points to help spur a second half comeback for the visitors.

Lacey Makinson scored a game-high 25 points for the home team and Rainier led by three after one quarter. By the half the Columbians held a 27-23 edge, but Clatskanie had apparently saved its best offense for last.

An 18-point third quarter put the Tigers on the path to the upset bid and they entered the fourth quarter tied at 41-41.

Cloee McLeod scored 15 points with six rebounds, five assists and four steals to keep Clatskanie on the beat down the stretch. Kylie Thomas added 11 points, five assists and five steals, while Jadee McLeod scored four points with seven rebounds.

The state tournament is a familiar setting for Clatskanie basketball fans who have watched the Tigers cut down the nets at the end of championship seasons the last three years. But after graduating nearly all of last season's roster and bringing in Sizemore as their new head coach, the Sweet-16 was by no means a foregone conclusion.

“(The) girls came in believing in themselves, and in our system, and kept plucking away (and) never giving up,” Sizemore said. “You can't ask for more than that.”.

After allowing Kalli Budge to score 18 points with 18 rebounds in a 60-35 loss on Feb. 4, the Tigers held Rainier’s dynamic post player to just 10 points on Thursday. Sizemore credited Bekkah Hagen, who had six points and five rebounds of her own, for rewriting that part of the story in Round III of the Hootenanny.

“There’s a certain way that you play against a big girl like that and Bekkah needed to learn some of those tips and tricks, and she did,” Size more said.

Aubrey Sorensen added 11 points for Rainier but it wasn’t enough as the visitors pulled away with a 12-11 advantage over the final eight minutes.

The win puts Clatskanie into the first round of the State playoffs with a District seeding game against Willamina scheduled for Saturday, at McMinnville High School, with a 5 p.m. tip-off.

