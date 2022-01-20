OSAA Girls Basketball: Clatskanie lets Rainier run away in back half of Hwy 30 Hootenanny

CLATSKANIE — Try as they might, the hometown Tigers couldn’t keep the Columbians kettled for long Wednesday, falling 50-33 in the girls rendition of the Highway 30 Hootenanny.

Clatskanie jumped out to a five point lead after one quarter in the 3A Coastal Range League matchup, but played the second period even to head to the locker room with a 19-14 lead at the break. From there it was all Rainier as the visitors went off for 20 points in the third quarter on their way to a 36-14 advantage in the second half.

Even when the Columbians missed the ball seemed to bounce their way.

“Rainier simply out rebounded us and executed their offense well in the second half,” Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore said.

Kalli Budge led all scorers with 20 points for Rainier. Aubrey Sorensen added 14 for the Columbians and Cordi Biddix scored six.

On the other end the Tigers had a hard time getting into their offense at all.

“We were plagued with turnovers, lack of executing the offense,” Sizemore said.

Cloee McLeod led Clatskanie with 15 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists. Bekah Hagen grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds to go with four points, while Kylie Thomas dropped in nine points with seven rebounds and three assists.

Clatsakanie (5-5, 2-1 league) will have one week to cure what ails them before heading to Willamina next Wednesday.

Rainier (8-2, 2-0 league) is scheduled to host Willamina on Friday.

