OSAA Girls Basketball: Clatskanie falls to Willamina in state seeding game

WILLAMINA — The residual good vibes lingering from Clatskanie’s upset over Rainier to reach the State tournament quickly dissipated Saturday when the Tigers were dispatched by Willamina 51-22 in a state seeding game.

Willamina jumped out to a 25-2 lead after one quarter and never looked back, winning every frame except for the fourth when the Tigers knocked one point off the monumental gap.

Maya Helmen led Clatskanie with 10 points but no other Tigers scored more than three.

“Shots just were not falling,” Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore said. “Third game in a week and travel took its toll. We were just flat.”

Bekah Hagen grabbed a team-high five rebounds in the contest for the Tigers.

For top-ranked Willamina, Grace France scored 10 points. Kena Rankin and Bailey Scranton added nine each for the Bulldogs.

“Willamina is a well disciplined team and played great,” Sizemore said.

In happier news for Clatskanie fans, Cloee McLeod was recently named to the 3A Coastal All-League team. Maya Helmen landed a second team position, while Bekah Hagen and Kylie Thomas garnered honorable mentions.

With the loss the Tigers wound up with a date against Nyssa in the first round of the state tournament. That game will be played at No. 2 ranked Nyssa on Feb. 26.

