OSAA Girls Basketball

OSAA Girls Basketball: Clatskanie dominates East Linn Christian

Basketball stock net

The hoop at LCC's Myklebust Gymnasium sits awaiting shots before a Red Devils' game on April 13.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

LEBANON — The defending State champion Clatskanie girls basketball shook off a season-opening loss to Santiam on Friday to take down East Linn Christian 44-14 on Saturday.

The Tigers defense was relentless against the Eagles offense. Clatskanie allowed just 10 first half points and got even better in the second half, holding East Linn to just four points. Clatskanie came up with 29 steals in the game, matching their total number of rebounds.

Cloee McLeod was a thief on the floor, finishing with a staggering 15 steals to go along with 14 points on offense. McLeod was just one rebound shy of a triple-double, finishing with nine for the game.

Maya Helmen added 16 points on an efficient 9-of-14 shooting. Kylie Thomas added seven points and seven boards to go along with four steals and Jadee McLeod finished with six points, eight boards and four steals of her own.

“The girls did a great job settling down and running their offense,” Clatskanie head coach Mary Sizemore said.

Clatskanie (1-1) will be on the road at Portland Adventist Academy at 6 p.m., Thursday.

