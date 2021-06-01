OSAA Girls Basketball: Clatskanie crushes Santiam Christian

ADAIR VILLAGE, Ore. — Memorial Day weekend might be a time to kick back for most, but not for the Clatskanie Tigers. Facing off against the sixth ranked Santiam Christian Eagles on the road, the holiday hoops contest wasn’t close from the jump.

Coach John Blodgett was pleased to see his team hammer out an early lead.

“The girls set the tone with the full court pressure in the first quarter,” Blodgett said. “We were able to coast the rest of the way home.”

Setting the tone is actually an understatement. The Tigers dropped 30 points in the first quarter while only allowing six on the other end. Multiple turnovers and wide open looks for Clatskanie helped them widen the gap quickly.

Clatskanie tallied a total of 14 steals with Olivia Sprague contributing seven herself.

As the game progressed the Tigers only tightened their grip on the victory.

“We shot the ball well as a team and ran some good offense,” Coach Blodgett said.