OSAA Girls Basketball: Clatskanie advances with playoff win over Taft

CLATSKANIE — The tale of the Tigers tipped in favor of the home team Tuesday as the Clatskanie girls basketball team turned away Taft 49-46 in a 3A Coastal League playoff contest.

The hometown Tigers jumped out to a 20-12 lead in the first quarter but fell off with just seven points in the second frame. That downturn left Clatskanie tied at the intermission and looking to get right before it was too late to get anything at all.

A 15-point effort in the third quarter, sparked by eight points from Cloee McLeod, gave Clatskanie a four point lead heading into the fourth.

McLeod finished with a game-high tally of 17 points to go with six rebounds, six assists and five rebounds. Maya Helmen added 16 points in the win.

Another cold spell in the fourth quarter for Clatskanie gave Taft a glimmer of hope, but the home team allowed just eight points to hang on for the three-point win.

“(The) girls were working their offense and played a tough defense from the get go,” Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore said. “(I’m) super proud of them.”

Jadee McLeod added six points, seven steals and a team-high 16 rebounds for the winners. Bekah Hagen finished with four points and five rebounds.

The win advances Clatskanie to face off with Rainier on Thursday, in Rainier for a State qualifying contest starting at 7 p.m.

