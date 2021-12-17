OSAA Girls Basketball: Budge leads Rainier over Oregon Episcopal

PORTLAND — Kalli Budge put -up a monster night with 17 points and a staggering 23 rebounds to lead Rainier past Oregon Episcopal 48-36 on Thursday night.

“Great all-around defensive effort,” Rainier coach Shanda Wagner. “OES has a couple great shooters and they didn’t get a lot of second chance points, feels like that may have been the difference tonight.”

The Columbians found separation in the second quarter Trailing 10-8, they outscored the Aardvarks 14-4 to take a 22-14 lead at the half.

After and even third quarter, Rainier held the Aardvarks to just nine fourth-quarter points to close out the win.

“We’re showing great tenacity on the defensive side of the ball,” Wagner.

Lacey Makinson added 15 points to Budge’s team-leading 17 and Aubrey Sorenson nearly matched Budge on the boards with 17 of her own.

Rainier (4-2) is back on the road on Saturday Catlin Gabel.

