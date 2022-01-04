OSAA Girls Basketball: Amity strong-arms Clatskanie

CLATSKANIE — The Tigers girls basketball team had a tough return to the court in the new year, falling 48-26 to Amity on Tuesday in a non-league girls basketball tilt.

After battling the Warriors to a 13-13 draw in the first quarter Clatskanie struggled to put the ball through the cylinder the rest of the way. Truth be told, the Tigers had a hard time even getting the ball across half court in order to get their offense in position to tickle the twine.

Kylie Thomas led the home team with 10 points in the loss.

“Plagued by turnovers, lack of rebounding and struggled from the field in shooting,” Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore said.

Still, the Tigers trailed by just two points at the intermission. But Amity pulled away in the second half thanks to a game-high 15 point performance by Ellie McMullan and 14 more from Megan Scharf.

Cloee McLeod added nine points, five steals, three assists and three blocks for the Tigers. Bekah Hagen pulled down a team-high five rebounds.

Clatskanie (3-3) is set to host Castle Rock on Friday.

