OSAA 3A Girls Basketball Roundup: Clatskanie crashes the boards, rides to win in Warrenton

WARRENTON — A vicious defensive effort in the first half paved the way to victory for Clatskanie on Tuesday when they held Warrenton to just five first half points on the way to a 41-34 win in 3A Coastal Range League girls basketball action.

“Great defense by all Tigers was sparked and led by Maya Helmen,” Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore said. “I am very proud of how the girls worked as a team and worked their plays tonight.”

Helmen turned in six points and eight rebounds in the win.

Holding a 17-5 lead at the intermission, the Tigers knew they needed more firepower on their own end in the second half and Cloee McLeod was up to the task. After scoring just four points in the first two quarters, McLeod finished with 12 points to go with six assists, six rebounds, five steals and two block.

“Senior Cloee McLeod's leadership skills shined tonight directing her teammates both on offense and defense,” Sizemore said.

Sizemore added that junior Bekah Hagen “was on fire “ in the contest, finishing one rebound short of a double-double while sitting on ten points and nine boards. Kylie Thomas added eight points, seven rebounds and two assist in the win, while Jadee McLeod turned in five points and two steals to go with a team-high 12 rebounds.

On the opposing end, Avyree Miethe scored 12 points but the Warriors’ comeback bid turned out to be too little, too late.

“They dug deep and pushed harder when Warrenton pulled within one point in the second half,” Sizemore noted. “Their efforts paid off and they kept the Warriors at bay to pull ahead and secure the win helped by clutch free throws by Kylie Thomas and Cloee McLeod in the last couple minutes of the game.”

Clatskanie (4-4, 1-0 league) is scheduled to host Taft on Friday.

Columbians edge out Taft

TAFT, Ore. — The Rainier girls basketball team overcame a tough second quarter and a narrow halftime deficit on the road, beating Taft 35-33 on Tuesday.

Kalli Budge had more than half of the Columbians’ points with a monster 18-point, 17-rebound double-double. Lacey Makinson had eight points and eight boards, while Aubrey Sorenson added eight rebounds of her own.

Rainier managed just two points in the second, letting the Tigers come back to lead 19-17 at halftime. A stand-up defensive effort in the third limited Taft to five and gave the Columbians the lead right back, and they held on in a low-scoring fourth.

Rainier (6-3) will play host to the Cheesemakers of Tillamook on Friday

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.