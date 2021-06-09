OSAA 3A Girls Basketball: Clatskanie takes ‘Hootenanny’ honors in cake walk over Rainier

RAINIER — The Clatskanie Tigers have been on an absolute tear to begin the 2021 season, and the basketball gods determined that the Rainier Columbians, for one day at least, were not to stand in the way. On Tuesday, following that edict, the Tigers dominated in this year's Highway 30 Hootenanny with a 65-24 road win.

From the beginning it was clear the Tigers came to town to take care of business. Clatskanie dropped an insane 37 points in the first quarter on the back of Olivia Sprague who had 14 in the opening quarter.

While the Tigers were showing no sign of slowing down on the offensive end, they held just as strong on the defensive. Swiping 19 steals throughout the game is nearly unheard of, but the Tigers press has taken them to that level. Shelby Blodgett led Clatskanie in steals with seven.

Blodgett led all scorers with 21 points, and tallied 16 rebounds. Sprague was a single assist shy of a triple double with 20 points,15 rebounds and 9 assists. Both teammates had their stuff working all night long which allowed the Tigers to make early subs deep into their bench.

Kalli Budge led Rainier with nine points.

Looking ahead the Tigers (5-0) will faceoff against the Columbians again on Thursday. This time the Hootenanny will go down in Clatskanie.

