OSAA 3A Girls Basketball: Clatskanie shuts down Taft

CLATSKANIE — In a matchup of the Tigers, it was Clatskanie on top. Clatskanie locked down on defense in a 51-23 win over Taft on Friday.

Clatskanie’s Shelby Blodgett did it all as she registered a triple-double and crossed a major career milestone by surpassing 2,000 career points scored. Blodgett finished with a full stat line of 14 points, 16 rebounds and 10 steals to lead Clatskanie in all three categories.

Oliva Sprague also stuffed the stat sheet and flirted with an exceedingly rare quadruple-double with 14 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and nine steals.

Clatskanie got things rolling on offense out of the gates and clamped down on defense to build a big lead in the opening quarter by outscoring Taft 19-5. Clatskanie doubled down on the defensive end in the second quarter and held Taft to just three points and took a 30-8 lead at the half.

Clatskanie kept its foot on the gas in the third quarter with 18 points on the offensive end. Taft more than doubled their scoring total in the third with nine points, but Clatskanie still took a commanding 48-17 lead into the fourth. Clatskanie slowed things way down in the fourth and only scored three points.

Clatskanie (6-0) hosted Rainier in the Highway 30 Hootenanny at 1 p.m., Saturday, in Clatskanie.

