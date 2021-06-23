OSAA 3A Girls Basketball: Clatskanie punches ticket to semifinals in big win over Burns

“The thing that the press does for us is really it just kind of pops the other team,” Sprague said. “I don’t think they expect our intensity right off the bat…that’s what we really rely on, the beginning punch at the first of the game.”

Coach Blodgett said the fast pace of play fit right in line with the Tigers’ game plan entering the matchup.

“We’re best when we’re pressing and getting up and down and moving,” he said. “I think they did a pretty good job defensively and I really thought we controlled the first quarter and that’s what we were trying to do.”

Clatskanie pulled off the press and opted for a 1-3-1 zone in the second quarter, but they kept pushing forward to build on the lead. Burns hit some timely 3-pointers in the second quarter to keep them hanging around, but the Tigers took a nearly 20-point lead into halftime at 33-14.

Neither team scored for nearly four minutes in the second half but the Tigers’ Cloee McLeod broke the scoreless streak by turning a steal into a score on the other end.

Clatskanie’s defense remained stout and only gave up six points as they built a 45-20 lead entering the fourth. The early lead helped keep Clatskanie out front and from their they focused on controlling the game in the second half.