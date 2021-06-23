OSAA 3A Girls Basketball: Clatskanie punches ticket to semifinals in big win over Burns

CLATSKANIE — Shelby Blodgett etched her name into the history books on Tuesday night as she helped lead her Clatskanie Tigers over Burns 56-33 in the quarterfinal round of the OSAA 3A State Playoffs.
During the game, Blodgett grabbed her 1,500th career rebound. The magnitude of that number is hard to overstate as it puts her in second place all time in the entire history of Oregon high school basketball, regardless of classification.
“I just think I’ve always had a knack for rebounding,” Blodgett said. “I like to read the ball and I can jump pretty high, so that’s what’s going for me…I just think rebounding is such a big part of the game, so being able to get those for my team to get down the court and get lay ins is just an important thing to me.”
Blodgett secured the milestone board early in the third quarter after grabbing 11 rebounds in the first half. Blodgett went on to finish with a game-high 14 rebounds and she also led all scorers with 17 points on the night.
Her father, Clatskanie coach John Blodgett, said he noticed her desire to rebound from a young age.
“One of the things with her, everyone likes to score the ball, but her intention since she’s been little, she just liked to go for the rebound and she just had that knack to be around the ball,” Coach Blodgett said.
Coach Blodgett said he’s calculated her career average for rebounding and said it sits at around 16.5 boards-per-game.
“She put a lot of time into doing that, so I’m proud of her, as coach and dad,” Coach Blodgett said.
Olivia Sprague, a fellow senior, has been there from the beginning to watch Blodgett and her intensity as she corralled rebound after rebound.
“Me and Shelby have played together since Kindergarten or first grade when we began,” Sprague said. “It was always just clear that Shelby had that strength over everyone else. She was always just stronger, more athletic typically then the girls around her.”
Blodgett said her father and Sprague have both been instrumental parts of her journey to reaching the milestone.
“Obviously my dad,” she said when asked about who helped her along the way.
“He’s my coach and my dad so he’s pushed me my whole life," Blodgett added. "And then my teammates too. Obviously, Sprague has been there my whole entire life and she’s pushed me and helped me with everything I ever need.”
As for the game, The Tigers pounced on the Hilanders from the jump. Clatskanie scored the first 13 points of the game in the first quarter as they suffocated Burns with their pressure and forced a multitude of turnovers that turned into easy points on the other end of the floor.
“The thing that the press does for us is really it just kind of pops the other team,” Sprague said. “I don’t think they expect our intensity right off the bat…that’s what we really rely on, the beginning punch at the first of the game.”
Coach Blodgett said the fast pace of play fit right in line with the Tigers’ game plan entering the matchup.
“We’re best when we’re pressing and getting up and down and moving,” he said. “I think they did a pretty good job defensively and I really thought we controlled the first quarter and that’s what we were trying to do.”
Clatskanie pulled off the press and opted for a 1-3-1 zone in the second quarter, but they kept pushing forward to build on the lead. Burns hit some timely 3-pointers in the second quarter to keep them hanging around, but the Tigers took a nearly 20-point lead into halftime at 33-14.
Neither team scored for nearly four minutes in the second half but the Tigers’ Cloee McLeod broke the scoreless streak by turning a steal into a score on the other end.
Clatskanie’s defense remained stout and only gave up six points as they built a 45-20 lead entering the fourth. The early lead helped keep Clatskanie out front and from their they focused on controlling the game in the second half.
“Once we get the points it’s so much easier to focus on our defense, which is what we like to do,” Blodgett said. “Just knowing we’re ahead by a little bit we can really lock down.”
The Tigers coasted to the win in the fourth as they worked in younger players to give them a little taste of playoff action.
In addition to Blodgett’s big night, Sprague had 15 points and nine rebounds of her own to help lift the Tigers. Kaity Sizemore added 12 points in the win.
Coach Blodgett said Blodgett, Sprague and Sizemore are three key cogs in the Tigers’ sustained success night in and night out.
“Those three main seniors right there, they just keep everybody composed and it’s been a little tough this year because we haven’t had any close games, but I’m thinking we’re going to see some here in the next couple,” he said.
Kaiden Raif and Aundreya Ceja combined for the bulk of Burns’ scoring as they tallied 24 points with 13 and 11, respectively.
Clatskanie (11-0) now heads to Coos Bay where they will play Nyssa in the semifinals at 1 p.m., Thursday, at Marshfield High school.
The Tigers have been to the mountaintop before and many of those key players that continue to play a big role, so they know what it takes to get where they want to go.
“I’d sell the team short if I said we didn’t have a quest to win a third State Title and that’s definitely our intention,” Coach Blodgett said. “Again, we’ve talked about it and it’s easy to overlook (teams).”
The Tigers have a unique challenge ahead of them as Nyssa boasts a 6 foot, 5 inch post player, according to Coach Blodgett.
“She’s a legitimate 6’5”, so we’ve got our work cut out for us but I think we can keep it evened up with the press and try to give them some trouble,” he said.
Blodgett said she’s eager to face the challenge.
“I like the match up,” she said. “I’ve never played a girl really that’s 6’5” many times before. We’ll have to tweak our defense a little bit but I think that we’ll be able to guard her.”
All in all, Coach Blodgett said he’s confident in his team’s ability to weather any storms they come across, despite not being challenged by many opponents this season.
“One of the things that’s good with this group is that we’ve been there before,” he said. “We have some veteran leadership and we’ve got some young kids coming along. I feel like we never get too high or too low. We’re not the super rah-rah team, but we never get down in the dumps. We can miss five or six shots in a row and really stay in the game.”