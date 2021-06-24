OSAA 3A Girls Basketball: Clatskanie overcomes adversity, advances to State championship

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In her co-star’s absence, Shelby Blodgett took the ball at the point, and took control of the game for the rest of the afternoon.

With Nyssa keeping Johnson playing defense on Clatskanie center Kaity Sizemore even when she rotated up to the perimeter, it opened the post up for Blodgett, helping her bring down a team-high 16 rebounds and put up 10 points in the paint. And when the Bulldogs kept just one defender on her on the arc, she let loose from long range, filling in three 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 36 points.

“She wants to lead the team,” her father and coach said.

In her penultimate high school game, the senior did just that.

The Tigers took advantage of Johnson’s absence in the post to the tune of 10 second-chance points, including two from their shortest player on the court, Cloee McCleod, who also added a pair of buckets in the vacant key to help Clatskanie get its offense going in the second quarter.

“Everybody’s got to rebound. Even little Cloee at five-foot is getting in and getting stuff,” coach Blodgett said. “Our motto is ‘Hunt the basketball,’ and we just went after it.”