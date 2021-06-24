OSAA 3A Girls Basketball: Clatskanie overcomes adversity, advances to State championship

COOS BAY, Ore. — John Blodgett brought the bling to the coast.
The Clatskanie girls basketball coach paced the sideline at Marshfield High School on Thursday with a pair of chunky rings on his fingers — from the Tigers’ two previous State titles — for the first time time this season.
That was the first good sign of the day for Clatskanie. The second came on the opening tip, when Shelby Blodgett — listed at 5 feet, 9 inches — out-jumped Nyssa’s 6-foot, 5-inch sophomore Gracie Johnson for possession on the opening tip.
But that was about the end of the good omens early. The Bulldogs solved the Tigers’ 1-2-2 press almost immediately. They got Clatskanie’s key players into foul trouble quickly. The Tigers we hit with three technical fouls, and shot an abysmal 44% from the free-throw line.
And in the end, it just didn’t matter. Clatskanie’s buzzsaw apparently works as well next to the ocean as it does next to the big river, humming its way to a 73-43 coaster to advance to the 3A Oregon State title game to be played on Friday afternoon.
“Anytime in a Final Four that you can win pretty handily, that’s a pretty good win,” coach Blodgett said. “So I’m happy with it.”
As a team, the Tigers forced 41 turnovers — a final rate just under one every 45 seconds of game time. They turned those into 10 points in transition, but above that, it kept Nyssa from establishing any sort of offensive rhythm of its own.
“We love defense,” Shelby Blodgett said. “I think that’s the thing. We’ve always been a defensive team, so we know how important it is. We don’t want to depend on our offense.”
All of that came without much action from the trademark Clatskanie press. On the Bulldogs’ first possession of the game, they used Johnson as a big target in the middle of the court, and hucked the ball baseball-style over the Tigers for any easy chance at the basket. It was missed, but the message was sent, and it was driven home a minute later, when Nyssa needed just two passes — one 80-foot one to Johnson on the inbound, and another short one to set up an open layup — to get on the scoreboard.
From there, Clatskanie had to keep everything in front of it, sticking with the half court defense. The turnovers kept coming — Nyssa gave the ball away 10 times in the first quarter — but the Bulldogs kept up with the Tigers offensively, trailing just 18-12 at the first break.
But that wasn’t the worst part of the quarter. With seven seconds left, after burying a 27-foot dagger, Olvia Sprague picked up her third personal foul. She had to sit, and stayed on the bench the entirety of the second quarter, while Nyssa spent the entire period in the bonus.
“We played a whole quarter without our point guard, which is a tough thing to do,” coach Blodgett said.
In her co-star’s absence, Shelby Blodgett took the ball at the point, and took control of the game for the rest of the afternoon.
With Nyssa keeping Johnson playing defense on Clatskanie center Kaity Sizemore even when she rotated up to the perimeter, it opened the post up for Blodgett, helping her bring down a team-high 16 rebounds and put up 10 points in the paint. And when the Bulldogs kept just one defender on her on the arc, she let loose from long range, filling in three 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 36 points.
“She wants to lead the team,” her father and coach said.
In her penultimate high school game, the senior did just that.
The Tigers took advantage of Johnson’s absence in the post to the tune of 10 second-chance points, including two from their shortest player on the court, Cloee McCleod, who also added a pair of buckets in the vacant key to help Clatskanie get its offense going in the second quarter.
“Everybody’s got to rebound. Even little Cloee at five-foot is getting in and getting stuff,” coach Blodgett said. “Our motto is ‘Hunt the basketball,’ and we just went after it.”
That second quarter helped push Clatskanie’s lead to double digits for good. It got up to 20 at the start of the fourth quarter as Sprague made up for lost time with a mini five-point run of her own, and the Tigers held the Bulldogs to just three points for the majority of the period to expand it up to 30.
McLeod finished with nine points. Sprague, who returned for nearly the entire second half without hitting five fouls, put up 15, and added eight steals and three assists.
Johnson led the Bulldogs with 13 points but none of them came in the low post.
“We wanted to be physical,” Shelby Blodgett said. “We wanted to limit the amount of times they got it into her, and then box her out.”
The Tigers earned a date with No. 2 Sutherlin, putting their undefeated record on the line one last time at Marshfield High School on Friday. Coach Blodgett will put his two rings on again — for what he hopes will be the last time he only has two rings to wear.
“I’d be lying to you if I didn’t tell you that our goal was to win a State title, but it was one game at a time,” he said.
But Clatskanie has hit the point that “one game at a time” and “win a State title” mean exactly the same thing.
“This is my last high school basketball game ever, then I’m done,” Shelby Blodgett said. “I’m going to give it everything I’ve got. I hope my team is going to give it everything they’ve got, and I know they will. I’m excited for it.”