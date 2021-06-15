OSAA 3A Girls Basketball: Clatskanie locks up league title with win over Willamina

“They doubled Shelby anywhere in the box and chased her all over…and Kaity, it left her wide open for many shots and she can make them,” Coach Blodgett said.

There is no doubt that the Tigers are a force to be reckoned with when Blodgett and Sprague are at their best.

“I think when we’re both on it’s really hard to stop because you’re never really sure who you’re supposed to guard and then we have so many other options that if you do lock down on Sprague and I, then we have other players that can get other shots,” Blodgett said. “When we’re on, everyone’s on, so it’s really tough to stop that.”

The Tigers frequently work through the duo of Blodgett and Sprague and they naturally draw the most attention.

“Half court (offense) is tough for us because they know that and they’re going to try to cover those two up,” Coach Blodgett said. “So when other players can step up we’re in really good shape.”

Overall, Coach Blodgett liked the way his team turned things around and locked in on the defensive end and held the Bulldogs below their target scoring total.