Nat Buckets: Fraley sets Kelso single-game scoring record with triple-double in rout of Heritage

KELSO — Jennifer Hamilton knew it was a possibility. When you’ve got a scorer like Natalie Fraley, it’s always a possibility. But the Kelso girls basketball head coach has had a hard and fast rule all season: she doesn’t ever want to force possessions through her star scorer to inflate totals.

Tuesday night, at home in a 60-26 win over Heritage, she didn’t need to.

“We were counting last night,” Hamilton said. “Whenever she’s close, yeah we want her to try, but we don’t ever force it. But somebody tugged my jacket and goes ‘Coach, she’s got 25,’ and that was in the second quarter. And I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’”

Fraley did have 25 late in the second quarter. By the end of the third, she was on the cusp of Kelso history. A minute into the fourth, she made it, corralling a loose ball under the basket and putting it up for points Nos. 35 and 36 to break the Hilanders’ single-game scoring record, and drew a foul in the process.

This time, it was Hamilton trying to draw the referees’ attention, jumping up and down as the two sides lined up for a free throw to call a timeout and let Fraley’s new mark be read out over the loudspeaker.

“I had no idea,” Fraley said. “Then I put two and two together, because had been talking about it. But I wasn’t keeping track.”

The senior, committed to hoop at Utah State next season, added another bucket late to make the new Kelso record 39 points, wresting it from Kathy Lehning and Caitlyn Jackson, who scored 35 in 1977-78 and 2008-09, respectively.

It started with 14 points in the first quarter; by the time Heritage finally cracked the scoreboard, Fraley was already on seven. In the second, she led a 9-2 run to open the quarter, hitting 20 points three minutes in on a three-point play. A four-point burst late in the quarter got her to 25 at halftime, just 11 from the record, and when she hit 30 just three and a half minutes into the third, it was all but a formality.

“It's just kind of a culmination of us together, as coach and athlete,” Hamilton said. “All the hours we spend looking at film and talking about gameplans. She’s the one that says, ‘Hey, I watched film last night, and we should try this, this, and this.’ And I really do listen to her, because you see it on the court, exactly what she’s going to do. She’s going to be a great coach someday, and it’s just a really big culmination of her career, but also her teammates around her.”

But the points were far from the only impressive part of Fraley’s statline Tuesday; in fact, the majority came off the back of other stats, which bundled into a 39-point, 13-rebound, 14-steal triple-double.

Eleven of those points came on putbacks, off of 10 offensive rebounds. Sixteen more came on transition, all directly off of Fraley’s own steals.

“I believe her wingspan is definitely longer than (her height),” Hamilton said. “So her being up top, she just reads things so well.”

Toss in one 3-pointer, a few more three-point plays and buckets down low, and a free throw, and you’ve got a new school record, despite Fraley spending most of the game as a true point guard and directing nearly every half-court set away from her.

“I try and get as much as I can with team involvement,” Fraley said. “I’m just trying to make the most of each player’s time on the court. Facilitating is kind of my instinct, so that’s what I try to do for everyone.”

And while Fraley was doing the majority of the scoring, the rest of the Hilanders were busy putting together a dominating defensive performance.

Heritage stayed in single-digits in points in every quarter, but hit double-digit turnovers in two; the Hilanders finished with 37 takeaways across the night, while they gave it away just 12 times.

“I think definitely it lowers our stress,” Fraley said. “When we’re faced against a tough defense like Camas, for instance, we start getting frantic and very rushed with all of our shots. Whereas when we have the lead, we’re able to kind of relax.”

When Heritage managed to break Kelso’s press, it came down to Fraley — with help from Evermore Kaiser — down low to stop Keanna Salavea, the 3A GSHL’s leading scorer, who came in averaging 27 points per game. Kelso held her to six.

Kaiser also logged eight points and eight rebounds. Bregan Ruhland had four points late, and Kenzie Milligan brought down five rebounds. Every Kelso player that suited up, save one, got onto the scoresheet by the end of the game.

Kelso (10-3, 3-0 league) will hit the road south to face 4A Skyview on Friday. The Hilanders beat the Storm by 27 points when the two sides met in Cowlitz County just over a week ago.

