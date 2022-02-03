More Buckets: Fraley breaks own scoring record, Hilanders rout Plainsmen

KELSO — Records, after all, are made to be broken.

Nine days after Natatlie Fraley broke Kelso’s single-game scoring mark — a record only that had only been matched once in four decades — with 39 points, the senior Utah State commit bested herself, dropping 41 in a 76-22 rout of Evergreen on Thursday.

Like her first record-breaking performance against Heritage on Jan. 25, Fraley broke the mark early in the fourth quarter, after a bit of goading from coach Jennifer Hamilton.

“I was just like, ‘Let’s get 40, 40 sounds way better than 39,’” Hamilton said. “Her teammates bought into ‘Let’s get Nat five more points, we just need five.’”

Going up against an overmatched Evergreen side, Fraley had only needed four minutes of play in the fourth quarter to hit 17 points, and another minute and a half in the second to get up to 21, reaching a double-double with her 10th steal with seven minutes to go before halftime. From there, Fraley went entirely into distributor mode, passing up way more shots than she actually took and setting up her teammates.

But coming out late in the third quarter on 35, Fraley got the green light — or maybe an ultimatum — from her coach.

“She pulled me out at the end of the third and she was like, ‘Dude, you’re at 35… Can you stop passing the ball?’” Fraley said with a laugh. “She was just like, ‘You can stay in until you get it.’ So I was thinking that I might as well get it over with, because I’d rather have the younger girls finish with as much time as they can.”

It only took three possessions for Fraley to hit a trio of easy buckets in the post, causing the Kelso bench to go wild and the public address announcer to call out a new record.

Twenty of Fraley’s points came in on transition layups. Twelve of those came in the one-way traffic that took place after the opening tip-off, when the Hilanders pressed the Plainsmen out completely.

Kelso had jumped out to a 9-0 lead and forced six turnovers before Evergreen got the ball down the court and was able to attempt a shot. The Plainsmen turned it over 17 times in the first eight minutes, as the Hilanders worked out to a 24-0 lead before pulling the starters entirely after just four and a half minutes.

Fraley finished on 15 steals, and also had 11 rebounds for yet another triple-double. As a team, the Hilanders forced 32 total turnovers, despite Hamilton calling off the press after the first quarter.

“This team is probably defensively one of the better teams we’ve had over the years, and if we can mentally lock in this next week, I think we can go pretty far in Districts, and I’m excited,” Fraley said.

Kelso stretched its lead out to 34-0 before taking the starters out for the second time less than two minutes into the second quarter. Evergreen finally broke its goose egg with 6:05 left on the clock, nearly 10 minutes into the game.

Behind Fraley, Evermore Kaiser put up an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double. Freshman Tru Bettineski, jumping up from the JV squad for the day, added eight points.

Eight Hilanders got onto the scoresheet on the night.

Kelso (12-4, 5-0 league) was set to face Evergreen for the second straight night Friday. The Hilanders, currently sitting in first in the 3A GSHL, should be able to clinch the league title with a game to spare at Heritage on Monday, before wrapping up the regular season Tuesday at Mountain View.

Should Kelso clinch the league, the Hilanders would host Bonney Lake in the first round of the District III/IV tournament next Friday.

“You saw our bench today, we suited up a few more players,” Hamilton said. “But just the camaraderie between everyone, it’s super positive. Our bench has high energy, and I think they bought in once I talked about what the postseason looks like. I’ve got five freshmen on the team that don’t understand that there’s something after your season, there’s a tournament. They’re like, ‘Ok, let’s keep this thing rolling for the seniors and for everyone.’”

