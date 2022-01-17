MLK Tribute Basketball: Adna girls shoot lights out to run past Ilwaco

The Ilwaco girls basketball team came east to join in on the fun going on at LCC, but once the Fishermen made it to Myklebust Gymnasium, they ran into a hot-shooting buzzsaw called Adna, and went back home with a 77-34 loss.

Adna’s Brooklyn Loose nearly outscored the Fishermen herself, nailing eight three-pointers and racking up 32 points all on her own.

“We have to sit in a zone just because of our player personnel and foot speed,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said. “We need to do a better job of Basketball IQ, (knowing) ‘Hey, there’s this person that’s been hitting a couple threes, let’s know where they’re at on the floor.’”

The Pirates wet on the first of many runs early, turning a 6-2 Fisherman lead into a 17-8 deficit just like that midway through the quarter.

After that, it was a matter of pouring on points. Adna won the second quarter 24-5, going into halftime up 46-16; by that time, Loose was already on 21 points with five threes sunk.

Ilwaco held its own in a 14-13 third quarter, not letting it get any worse, but Adna pulled off one more run in the fourth.

“When we do take care of the ball and get the ball inside, we look alright,” Bittner said. “But it’s a growing process.”

Ilwaco (4-6) will get back to Pacific 2B League play at home on Wednesday against Raymond.

