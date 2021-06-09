Mark Morris gets revenge over R.A. Long in district consolation round

Mark Morris may have been eliminated from competing for a District crown on Monday, but the Monarchs had one more mission — reclaim Longview's bragging rights. That's just what MM did with a 54-24 win over their crosstown rivals from R.A. Long on Tuesday after getting swept by the Lumberjills in the regular season.
The Monarchs shut down the undermanned Jills and held RAL to just two points in the first quarter to build an early lead. The Monarchs added to it by outscoring the Jills 16-8 in the second quarter to take a 29-10 lead at the half.
"We did a great job of taking advantage of their inexperience on court with pressure in the first half," Mark Morris coach Sean Atkins said. "It was great that our only senior Lily Koski-Haase came out and ended her career by hitting a couple of threes and playing well overall."
The Jills were once again without leading scorer Miranda Lomax — who was out of town for the playoffs making college visits — as well as Bobbi Clark and Jayla Clark who have been unable to return from injury. The loss of their size in the paint and Lomax’ scoring ability continued to hinder the Jills on the offensive end of the floor.
“It was pretty much the same story without our top players... We were unable to get anything started offensively,” RAL coach Jan Karnoski said. “Also, turnovers were a concern again. I'll have to give MM credit. They played very aggressively on defense and we were unable to get into any kind of flow on offense.”
The Jills didn’t fare much better in the second half with six points in the third quarter and another eight in the fourth. Meanwhile, the Monarchs kept getting shots to fall on their way to outscoring the Jills 25-11 in the second half to secure the 30-point win.
Isabella Merzoian was the Monarchs’ top scorer with 12 points. Emma Fisher was also in double-digits with 10 points and Brooklyn Schecht added nine for the Monarchs.
Makayla Jenkins led the Jills with eight points on the night. Kathryn Chapin added six as R.A. Long struggled to find a true number one option without Lomax in the Lineup.
Mark Morris finishes the season on a high note with a 5-9 record and came on strong in the second half of the season.
"This was an all around team victory and that didn't see just one person dominate which just continues to show how dangerous our team can be with some skill development this off season," Atkins said.
R.A. Long, bitten by the injury bug and ill-timed departures, started the season 8-1, but dropped five straight to end the season with an 8-6 record. Karnoski is confident the Jills can recapture their success from the start of the season next year.
“The Lumberjills will be ready to reload, not rebuild, for the 2021-2022 campaign,” Karnoski promised.