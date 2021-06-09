Mark Morris gets revenge over R.A. Long in district consolation round

Mark Morris may have been eliminated from competing for a District crown on Monday, but the Monarchs had one more mission — reclaim Longview's bragging rights. That's just what MM did with a 54-24 win over their crosstown rivals from R.A. Long on Tuesday after getting swept by the Lumberjills in the regular season.

The Monarchs shut down the undermanned Jills and held RAL to just two points in the first quarter to build an early lead. The Monarchs added to it by outscoring the Jills 16-8 in the second quarter to take a 29-10 lead at the half.

"We did a great job of taking advantage of their inexperience on court with pressure in the first half," Mark Morris coach Sean Atkins said. "It was great that our only senior Lily Koski-Haase came out and ended her career by hitting a couple of threes and playing well overall."

The Jills were once again without leading scorer Miranda Lomax — who was out of town for the playoffs making college visits — as well as Bobbi Clark and Jayla Clark who have been unable to return from injury. The loss of their size in the paint and Lomax’ scoring ability continued to hinder the Jills on the offensive end of the floor.