Kalama gets hot late, catches Lions by the tail

KALAMA — The Chinooks overcame a woeful first half shooting performance in the nick of time Monday, charging back to defeat Columbia Adventist Academy 41-39 in non-league girls basketball play.

Kalama went into the locker room trailing the Lions 22-9 after putting up a high score of five points in the second quarter. That skinny first half point tally wasn’t for a lack of trying, though, as the Chinooks wore out the paint on the rim with their ill-fated shot attempts.

“The first half we couldn’t make a shot (that) we rebounded three times,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said. “I told the girls their shots would start falling and they finally did.”

In the second half the tables turned and it was Columbia Adventist that had a hard time getting their shots to fall. Meanwhile, the Chinooks started to get hot, stepping out from the paint and beyond the arc until they were launching from just shy of China Garden Road.

Reese Johnston, an eighth grader, made her varsity debut for the Chinooks by posting a team-high 13 points with three rebounds and two assists.

"Down by 13 at the half (we) came back with an array of three pointers from Reese Johnston, Aubrey Doerty and Chloe Larsen to close the gap and finish with strong team defense for the win,” Coach Doerty said.

The Chinooks buffered a 13 point third quarter with a net blistering 19 points in the fourth quarter to secure the two point victory.

Aubrey Doerty finished the contest with eight points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Larsen dropped in seven points with seven rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Sydney Johnson added 12 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists in the win. Hannah Johnson hauled in a team-high 10 rebounds to pair with her one point.

Kalama (2-6, 0-3) was set to host Toledo for a league contest on Tuesday before bringing the Napavine Tigers to town on Thursday.

