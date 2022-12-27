 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Interstate Prep Girls Basketball

Interstate High School Girls Basketball: Mark Morris hammers Warrenton at Vince Dulcich Tournament

Mark Morris girls basketball Merzoian

Mark Morris wing Isabella Merzoian leads a fast break against Woodland, Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Woodland. Merzoian scored a game-high 20 points in a 52-38 win for the Monarchs.

 Jordan Nailon

ASTORIA, Ore. — Mark Morris held Warrenton scoreless over the first eight minutes as it cruised to a 53-10 win in the opening round of the Vince Dulcich Tournament in Astoria, Tuesday.

Kea Makaiwi scored all seven of her points in the first quarter as the Monarchs ran out to a 19-0 lead and eventually a 31-4 lead at the half. Brooklyn Schlecht finished with 10 points, six steals and four assists and Madi Noel chipped in nine points to lead the Monarchs.

Schlecht scored seven of her 10 points in the third quarter. Charlie Blain led the Monarchs with eight rebounds. Mark Morris emptied its bench in the second half and outscored the Warriors 22-6 in winning for the third time in four games.

Emma Smith and Gracie Duncan each scored three points to lead Warrenton in the loss.

Mark Morris (5-3, 4-1 league) advances to play Astoria at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Box Score

At Astoria

MONARCHS 53, WARRIORS 10

Mark Morris 19 12 14 8 — 53

Warrenton 0 4 3 3 — 10

MM (53) — Makaiwi 7, Gorans 7, Noel 9, Watson 6, Harris 4, Schlect 10, Blain 4, Mejia 4.

WAR (10) — Duncan 3, Annat 2, O’Brien 1, E. Smith 3, L. Smith 1.

Area Box Scores

Area Box Scores

High school basketball box scores for teams from The Daily News coverage area. Actually, it's just Toutle Lake due to freezing rain.

