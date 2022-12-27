Interstate High School Girls Basketball: Mark Morris hammers Warrenton at Vince Dulcich Tournament

ASTORIA, Ore. — Mark Morris held Warrenton scoreless over the first eight minutes as it cruised to a 53-10 win in the opening round of the Vince Dulcich Tournament in Astoria, Tuesday.

Kea Makaiwi scored all seven of her points in the first quarter as the Monarchs ran out to a 19-0 lead and eventually a 31-4 lead at the half. Brooklyn Schlecht finished with 10 points, six steals and four assists and Madi Noel chipped in nine points to lead the Monarchs.

Schlecht scored seven of her 10 points in the third quarter. Charlie Blain led the Monarchs with eight rebounds. Mark Morris emptied its bench in the second half and outscored the Warriors 22-6 in winning for the third time in four games.

Emma Smith and Gracie Duncan each scored three points to lead Warrenton in the loss.

Mark Morris (5-3, 4-1 league) advances to play Astoria at 6 p.m. Wednesday.