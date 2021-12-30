Interstate Girls Basketball: Kelso looks fresh in win over Seaside

ASTORIA — In their first game since the second week of December down at the Moda Center in Portland the Kelso girls basketball team returned to Oregon country and once again secured a win, this time downing Seaside 54-25 at the Astoria Invite.

By all accounts, the Hilanders looked fresh in their return to the court, jumping out to a nine point lead after the first eight minutes and a 30-16 advantage before the intermission.

Natalie Fraley went off for a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead Kelso. Lexi Grumbois added a dozen points and a half dozen steals, while Evermore Kaiser chipped in eight points.

“Lots of time for younger kids and great to play after being off since Dec. 11 at the Moda Center,” Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton said.

Kelso (5-1) was scheduled to play the Tillamook Cheesemakers on Friday morning in Astoria.

