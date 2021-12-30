 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Interstate Girls Basketball

Interstate Girls Basketball: Kelso looks fresh in win over Seaside

Basketball stock
Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

ASTORIA — In their first game since the second week of December down at the Moda Center in Portland the Kelso girls basketball team returned to Oregon country and once again secured a win, this time downing Seaside 54-25 at the Astoria Invite.

By all accounts, the Hilanders looked fresh in their return to the court, jumping out to a nine point lead after the first eight minutes and a 30-16 advantage before the intermission.

Natalie Fraley went off for a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead Kelso. Lexi Grumbois added a dozen points and a half dozen steals, while Evermore Kaiser chipped in eight points.

“Lots of time for younger kids and great to play after being off since Dec. 11 at the Moda Center,” Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton said.

Kelso (5-1) was scheduled to play the Tillamook Cheesemakers on Friday morning in Astoria.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News