Interstate Girls Basketball: Ilwaco comes back to down Tigers

CLATSKANIE — Ilwaco made its way across the Columbia to take on Clatskanie on Saturday night in a cross-state matchup and the Fishermen bounced back from a disastrous start to drop the Tigers 48-40.

The Tigers jumped on top 15-3 after the first quarter, prompting the Fishermen to respond with a 23-point second quarter to even the game at the break.

“We started chipped away and taking care of the ball and rebounding better,” Bittner said as the Fishermen fought their way back into it.

Ilwaco carried its momentum in to the second half and continued to outscore the Tigers 12-9 in the third and closed out with a 13-6 fourth quarter.

Ione Sheldon helped fuel the come-from-behind effort with a career-high 17 points. Julianna Fleming and Olivia McKinstry both finished with 13 rebounds while Fleming tacked on eight points and McKinstry added five points.

Cloee McLeod led the Tigers with 12 points and Kylie Thomas added 10 for Clatskanie.

Ilwaco (2-3) will be back home against Forks on Tuesday. Clatskanie (2-2) will also be at home on Tuesday against De La Salle North Catholic.

