Interstate Girls Basketball: Fraley scores 1000th career point, Kelso wins Astoria tournament

ASTORIA — Natalie Fraley reached a career milestone Friday, scoring her 1000th point in a 61-15 win over Tillamook that clinched the Vince Dulcich Tournament championship for the Hilanders’ girls basketball team.

Fraley scored a game-high 22 points in the win.

“I thought Nat did a nice job of creating shots for her teammates in the first half and her and Lexi (Grumbois) were working well on our transition offense,” Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton. “But then she started the fourth on fire and I just let her go to get her 1,000th point late in the second half.”

Kelso scored 17 points in the first and third quarters and capped the game off with 19 points in the fourth. Grumbois scored 12 points to back up Fraley and Breagn Ruhland scored seven points off the bench.

Still, it was the Kelso defense that paved the way to victory, holding the Cheesemakers to no more than six points in any quarter, including a scoreless final period. Grumbois and Haley Little combined for 13 steals to help keep the Tillamook offense in shambles.

“This was a great two days for us as a team, to get out there and play someone else other than the blue and gold,” Hamilton said. “We got to work on a few things offensively and get out and run a bit which is nice after being out for a few weeks.”

Kelso (6-1) will return to the court on Jan. 4 at Prairie searching for their first win over the Falcons in more than two decades.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.