Hughes hauls in 20 boards, Woodland whoops The Rock

WOODLAND — The Beavers were free to fire away at will with Castle Rock in town Wednesday. With the way Emily Hughes was rebounding it hardly mattered if their shots went in or not because the odds were that she’d be the one to haul in those misfires anyway.

With seven points and twenty rebounds Hughes set the tone for the Woodland girls basketball team in a 61-27 win over Castle Rock in a non-league holiday break affair.

“She just worked hard,” Woodland coach Glen Flanagan said. “She was having a hard time breathing all night but she was tough and worked through it.”

Across the program the Beavers have been dealing with illness and the lingering effects were evident in their first game back since Christmas. So for one night, at least, Woodland put all hands on the rope and everyone pulled as much of the weight as they could in order to compensate for their collectively short wind.

And it worked.

Sydney George and Lucy Sams led Woodland with 10 points each. George dished a team-high four assists and added a pocket full of steals to her final line.

Riley Stading chipped in nine points for the Beavers, while Addi Stading and Sophia Speranza added 8 points each. Sams, Speranza and Kenzi Bunger all knocked down a pair of threes in the game and five Beavers connected from beyond the arc in all.

“We hit eight threes and that was by far our best shooting output of the year. So that helps,” Flanagan said. “That’s huge because that’s been our Achilles heel up to this point.”

Laynee Logan led Castle Rock with 10 points. Kynsi Bayes pulled down 13 rebounds in the loss.

“I was proud of how hard Kynsi Bayes, Laynee Logan and Paige Ogden played tonight,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said.

Castle Rock (1-8, 0-3 league) is scheduled to host King’s Way Christian on Tuesday.

The Beavers held off their former TriCo foes in their last game of the new year but they won’t have long to sit around the den and admire their work. Woodland (3-5, 2-4 league) is set to host a pair of games next week beginning with Washougal on Tuesday.

“Our league is just a gantlet of one tough team after another,” Flanagan said. “We’ve got Washougal and then R.A. Long next week and it doesn’t get much easier after that.”

