High School Poyner, Romanillos lift Three Rivers Christian over Columbia Adventist

Three Rivers Christian picked up a 38-20 win at home over Columbia Adventist Academy on Thursday in a bounce back from a defeat at the hands of Mossyrock earlier in the week. It was the Eagles’ fourth victory in their last five tries.

After an even first quarter that left both teams tied 7-7, Three Rivers Christian was more stout defensively which allowed it to begin pulling away on the scoreboard. The Eagles led 20-13 at halftime and 33-18 after three quarters.

“I am really happy for my team,” Three Rivers Christian coach Walter Poyner said. “The girls are really putting together some good basketball.”

Kelsey Poyner and Elizabeth Romanillos each had 16 points to lead Three Rivers Christian back to the win column. Romanillos was strong defensively too, netting seven steals. Aurora Fortunati pulled down 15 rebounds to lead the Eagles on the glass.

Three Rivers Christian (5-10, 2-7 league) plays at Willapa Valley on Tuesday.

Rockets can’t hang with King’s Way

CASTLE ROCK — Castle Rock could keep up with King’s Way Christian in the second half of its 1A TriCo League contest, falling 44-31 Thursday night.

The loss left the Rockets winless in 1A league play and was their 11th consecutive defeat.

Laynee Logan led the Rockets offense with 12 points. She connected on four three-pointers to keep Castle Rock in the game as long as possible.

“I am so proud of my team and how we played tonight,” Castle Rock coach Jordan Garbe said. “Our defense was stellar in the first half and we were able to go in the locker room only down one."

Castle Rock trailed 19-18 at the break, but lost touch with the Knights in the third quarter where it was outscored 17-9. Brookelyn Alblinger chipped in six points for the Rockets and Kynsi Bayes led Castle Rock with seven rebounds.

"We couldn’t quite pull it out in the end, but I was proud of the effort of the whole team," Garbe said.

Castle Rock (1-12, 0-7 league) hosts Winlock Monday at 7 p.m. in search of its first league win.