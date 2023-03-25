Editor's Note: The winter season has come and gone even though snowflakes and wind storms have not. We've taken the last few weeks to reflect on everything we saw to close 2022 and open 2023 and put together the following list of athletes who best represented The Daily News coverage area.

Girls Basketball

MVP

Isabella Merzoian (Sr.), Mark Morris

Lauren Katyryniuk (Sr.), Naselle

These two seniors represent different things. One is the continuation of success, the other for success dreamt of and achieved, again and again.

Let’s start with the latter.

Katyryniuk is part of a program that is used to this. She was an eighth grader when the Comets made a rather remarkable run to the state tournament at the Spokane Arena, and went back twice more. Only a tournament canceled by COVID could keep Naselle away.

This year she became the leading scorer for the Comets. It was a season that included a 30-point barrage at Three Rivers Christian and a trip to the Regional round of the state tournament. Katyryniuk was a fist team selection to the 1B Coastal League and was voted 1B Player of the Year after her performance at a coaches association All-State game.

Next Katyryniuk will make the big jump up to the NWAC and join the Red Devils of Lower Columbia College.

Now, the former.

As freshmen, Isabella Merzoian and her teammates took their lumps. They entered as ninth graders into a program that was down but that coach Sean Atkins was working diligently to return to relevance. The consecutive State championship banners hung as a constant reminder of what was possible, what was achieved not so long ago.

It was a slow march back up the standings. But one that finally culminated in a State berth. It wasn’t to the final site and the Round of 12, but that’s irrelevant. As freshmen, Merzoian and her teammates won six games and just one in league. They finished as one of the top 16 teams in the state.

“She’s been the cog of our offense all year,” MM coach Sean Atkins said of Merzoian. “A lot of it revolves around her. She is the ultimate team player. She could average more if she wanted to. She’s really improved defensively and on the glass to make her a more complete player instead of just a scorer.”

All of that got Merzoian a first-team selection to the 2A Greater St. Helens League and and an appearance in the coaches association All-State senior game.

While Merzoian will be hanging up her sneakers, at least in an official capacity, when she heads off to college there is no denying her contribution to the resurgence of a proud Mark Morris girls basketball program.

"She really took on that role of hey, ‘We need a bucket,'" Atkins explained. "We needed someone to separate themselves to be the girl. About midway though last year she kind of took that role on; dive a little, shoot 3's, mid level. A three-level player, and the other girls thrived off it."

First Team

Lexi Grumbois (Sr.), Kelso

After scoring 13.1 points per game with three rebounds and four steals, Grumbois earned a first-team All-League pick for the Lassies as they just missed out on the playoffs.

Riley Stading (Sr.), Woodland

A versatile defender and first-team All-League pick, Stading averaged 11.1 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and shot 40 percent from the floor as the Beavers battled to the final day for a State berth.

Reigha Niemeyer (Sr.), Wahkiakum

The senior averaged 22 points, four assist and four steals per game and was the lone first-team All-League selection for the Mules. She earned the MVP award in a coaches association All-State game.

Brooklyn Schlecht (Sr.), Mark Morris

A second-team All-League selection, Schlecht was a part of the four-year group that took MM from the doldrums of the GSHL to the state tournament. Her defense, ability to drive, dish and shoot from deep kept the Monarchs humming.

Addi Stading (So.), Woodland

A second-team All-League selection, Stading hit 38 3-pointers in 16 league games en route to 10.4 PPG with three steals a game. She helped the Beavers to big league wins and a deep run in the district tournament.

Second Team

Bregan Ruhland (So.), Kelso

A second-team all-league selection, Ruhland scored 8.2 points per game for the Lassies to go with five rebounds and three steals. Her hustle and creativity were essential to Kelso's success.

Madi Noel (Sr.), Mark Morris

A senior guard, Noel was a threat from deep and a rebounding machine for a MM squad that won 17 games, finished second in league and made the Sweet-16.

Miya Kerstetter (Sr.), Wahkiakum

An Honorable Mention selection in the Central 2B League, the guard averaged 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals per game while helping Wahkiakum to a District win. Kerstetter scored 17 points in the Lower Columbia Senior All-Star game.

Sydney George (Sr.), Woodland

A long and athletic honorable mention selection, George averaged seven points and three steals a game and shot 48.2 percent from the field for a plucky Beavers squad.

Olivia McKinstry (Sr.), Ilwaco

The first-team All-League selection was, according to Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner, “the most dominant post player in the Pacific League.” After averaging 10.1 points per game and 10.8 rebounds, she played through a torn ACL in the district tournament.

Charlie Blain (Jr.), Mark Morris

A long and athletic forward, Blain was capable of guarding all five positions and was a curator of chaos without the ball in her hands. She averaged seven points, nine rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game on the way to the Sweet-16.

Coach of the Year

Sean Atkins, Mark Morris

You have to give Atkins a ton of credit.

In 2018-19, the Monarchs went winless and scored more than 40 points once. He could’ve left. But he recognized something in the then-eighth graders; they were a group that could do something. Specifically, they could reclaim the quality that has always been associated with Mark Morris basketball.

So he stayed. His calm demeanor was a big part of why he was an All-State player in his own right at Natt Court, and it was central to guiding the Monarchs back to relevance with a State appearance this season. It comes six years after Atkins went to Yakima in his first season as a head coach, and suggests huge strides toward his actual goal: create a generational program, not just one good team.

“The 0-20 season was necessary for my development as a coach,” Atkins said.

It certainly helped that Atkins had players like Isabella Merzoian, Brooklyn Schlecht, Maddi Noel and Charlie Blain, all four All-Area selections in their own right. But four years ago, when MM won six games a year after going winless, he knew then that these things were coming. He knew then that, with just a bit of work, a lot of adversity and more encouragement, these players could rescue the program and add a line to a banner.

And that’s why he deserves credit. His belief in the face of so much adversity, and it's why he’s the Coach of the Year.

“I was very confident,” Atkins said. “Just knowing the kids and watching them a couple times in middle school. You could tell they had an extra gear, and it wasn’t just a basketball thing. It was an athletic thing.

“I knew this would be a good group.”