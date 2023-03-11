CENTRALIA — It was a big day for small school pride around the region when the girls Senior All-Star “B” Team took to Michael Smith Court at Centralia College, Friday, and ran the “A” Team nearly all the way off the hardwood in a 84-37 victory.

The “B” team was made up of small school players from 1B and 2B schools around Southwest Washington. That mix included players from Adna, Napavine, Pe Ell, Onalaska, Mossyrock, Willapa Valley and one Wahkiakum Mule; Reigha Niemeyer.

Niemeyer finished the game with three points but found herself in the middle of the action for most of the night as a facilitator for the podunk contingent. The senior Mule added seven rebounds and four steals to her tally.

“It’s really honestly just fun to be surrounded by all of these league players,” Niemeyer said. “They are probably some of my best friends out there so it’s great to just come out and have a blast.”

Four players from the “B” team reached double figure scoring including MVP Karlee VonMoos of Adna who posted 14 points with 17 rebounds and two blocks. Caelyn Marshall of Mossyrock added a game-high 17 points, Morgan Hamilton of Napavine scored 16, and Brooklyn Loose of Adna added 11 points.

The “B” team was coached by Shane Schutz of Napavine, a former Centralia College standout himself. Even though the player`s are mostly familiar with one another while wearing different colored jerseys there was no lingering strife from four seasons (or five for the girls who debuted as eighth graders) of hard fought battles gone by.

“When we are playing each other it’s pretty intense, like, ‘I hate you,’ but when we play together we all support each other,” Niemeyer said.

The “B” team went up 38-16 at the half and never looked back to see if anyone might be gaining on them. As it turned out, nobody was.

The “A” team, coached by Kyle Karnofski of W.F. West, had a more difficult time meshing on the court and never did find a rotation that was able to close the gap. However, that didn’t stop players like Isabella Merzoian of Mark Morris from having a good time.

“I think already knowing the W.F. West girls from playing them, and Tumwater, that was helpful. And even Maddie (Gore) from Aberdeen, she’s an amazing player,” Merzoian said. “It’s just about having a ball out here. All of our seasons are over, there’s nothing left to prove. It’s just about having a blast and celebrating all of our accomplishments.”

Merzoian finished the game with five points, three rebounds and two assists. The “A” team was paced by Kylie Waltermeyer of Tumwater who put up 11 points in the loss. Merzoian wound up tied for third on the team in scoring after Cierra Larson of Tumwater put up six points and Gore added five of her own.

Playing with a loaded roster, even in a losing cause, proved to be a rewarding experience for the senior Monarchs.

“It’s super fun to play with such talented players like we have here because there’s always something happening,” Merzoian explained. “Usually when you scout a team you can see they have one star player and we focus on them but now all the star players on here so everyone has the same potential.”

Even after facing off in the district tournament and exchanging thumpings over the years, Merzoian didn’t find it difficult to acclimate as one of just two players from south of Lewis County who were invited to play.

“I think girls are kind of different because we can automatically click better. We have more cohesive personalities I would say, we’re not out here trying to prove dominance or anything,” Merzoain said. “Even watching some of the B players play, I played Roots with them when I was little so it’s nice to see everyone have their success.”

Editor's Note: The Lower Columbia Senior All-Star Game will take place at Myklebust Gymnasium on Tuesday, March 14. The girls game will tipoff at 6 p.m. Rosters have not been announced yet.