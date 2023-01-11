High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Zuern, Bittner, Warfield power Ilwaco past North Beach

OCEAN SHORES – Ilwaco traveled north along the coast Tuesday for a league contest with North Beach where four girls reached double figures in a 78-25 win.

Sophia Bittner, Zoey Zuern and Mikaila Warfield finished with 14 points apiece to pace the Fishermen offense which exploded with a 52-point first half.

Ilwaco held a 52-10 lead at the break against North Beach. Chloe Stringer scored eight points and Ione Sheldon chipped in six for Ilwaco.

Ilwaco (10-2, 5-1 league) returns to the court for another league contest at South Bend on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Thomas scores 33, Tigers thump Gaston

GASTON, Ore. — Clatskanie secured its first league win of the season Tuesday with a 73-44 dismantling of the Greyhounds in 2A Northwest League play.

Kylie Thomas led the Tigers with a season-high 33 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and six steals.

Clatskanie trailed by one point after one quarter but turned up the heat on offense and defense in the second quarter to outscore the hosts 25-4 before the intermission. The Tigers gave seven points back in the third quarter but finished strong with a 23-7 advantage in the fourth quarter to wrap up the league victory in style.

“The girls worked extremely well together and executed their offense,” Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore said. “They have been working on improving their ball movement and crashing the boards and it paid off tonight.”

Joey Sizemore just missed on a triple-double with 29 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, seven steals and five blocks in the win. Addison Ward chipped in six points and Bekah Hagen notched four points with 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Clatskanie (6-5, 1-2) will host Knappa on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Columbians left in the dust by Corbett

RAINIER – Corbett spoiled the homecoming of Rainier in its first league game of the season in a 67-31 defeat, Tuesday.

Rainier fell behind 26-17 after the first half. A strong third quarter by Corbett in which it increased its lead to 21 points, 48-27. The Rainier offense was unable to counter the 22-point Corbett third quarter.

Lilli Dean led the Columbians with a 11-point, 12-rebound double-double. Lacey Makinson scored nine points and Cordi Biddix pulled down five rebounds to go with her three points in the loss.

Rainier (5-8, 1-1 league) hosts Banks on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.