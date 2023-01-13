High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Woodland whittles away for win over Ridgefield

WOODLAND — The Beavers tacked points onto their lead little by little all game long in order to cobble together a 42-30 win over Ridgefield in a 2A Greater St. Helens League girls basketball contest. The victory puts Woodland a half game over the Spudders for third place in the league standings with the all-important head-to-head advantage.in its back pocket.

Riley Stading scored 12 points and snatched seven rebounds to lead Woodland. Addi Stading added 11 points in the win.

The Beavers went up 13-9 in the first quarter and turned that into an 18-11 advantage at the half after holding the Spudders to just two points in the second quarter.

“Another solid defensive effort,” Woodland coach Glen Flanagan said.

Elizabeth Swift and Kaylen Wingerd each scored seven points to lead the Spudders.

Woodland added five points to its advantage over the final two quarters and never gave up more than 10 points in any quarter.

Sydney George scored 10 points for the Beavers.

“Emily Hughes scored four points with 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and lock down defense,” Flanagan noted.

Woodland (8-4, 5-2) will play at league-leading Columbia River on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Warfield, Ilwaco cruise past South Bend

SOUTH BEND — Mikaila Warfiled finished with 15 points and senior Julianna Fleming added 13 in Ilwaco’s comfortable 65-18 league win over South Bend, Thursday.

Ilwaco picked up its fourth consecutive Pacific 2B League victory behind a strong first half which saw it run out to a 31-9 lead at halftime. Brooklyn Avalon had 10 points as did Olivia McKinstry to aid the Fishermen offense.

The Fishermen dominated the third quarter 27-2 which put the team ahead by more than 40 points. Raydynn Morley led South Bend with eight points in the loss.

Ilwaco (10-2, 6-1 league) has an important faceoff at Raymond on Tuesday.

Banks roughs up Rainier

RAINIER — Taking on the top team in the 3A-2 Coastal Range, Rainier was slow out of the gate and paid the price in a 54-20 league loss to undefeated Banks.

Banks (15-0, 4-0 league) scored 25 points in the first quarter as it built a double-digit lead that it never saw seriously threatened over the final 24 minutes of the game.

Credit to the Columbians defensive effort over the final three quarters as the team held Banks to 29 points the rest of the way.

Lacey Makinson finished with nine points on offense to lead the Columbians who lost for the sixth time in seven games. Lilli Dean finished with four points and a team-high eight rebounds. Sophomore Cordi Biddix pulled down six rebounds in the loss.

Rainier (5-9, 1-2) travels to Yamhill-Carlton for another league game on Monday at 6 p.m.

Tigers go flat in loss to Knappa

CLATSKANIE — When the Tigers dropped down to the 2A ranks this season they lost their natural league rivalry with Rainier and had to go looking for a replacement foe. Clatskanie didn’t have to look far as Knappa gladly took up the torch in the rerouted Highway 30 Hootenanny, but things didn’t go to plan Thursday in a 48-38 loss to the Loggers.

Mylie Lempea led Knappa with a game-high 24 points and Ariana Miller added 17.

The teams played to a deadlock in the first half at 27-27, but the Tigers were held to just three points in the third quarter when the Loggers began to pull away.

“Knappa zoned in on Joey Sizemore and Kylie Thomas and stuck a ‘in-her-face’ man on them all night,” Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore said.

Thomas posted 14 points to lead the Tigers and Sizemore scored nine with five rebounds and three assists.

“Our offense was lacking the fluidity of the previous game, however, (our) girls worked hard on crashing the boards and fighting hard until the end,” coach Sizemore added.

Bekah Hagen chipped in seven points with a team-high 12 rebounds for the Tigers. Addison Ward added eight points with nine rebounds and Karielle Carlson pulled down eight rebounds.

Clatskanie (6-6, 1-3) will play at Mannahouse Academy in Portland on Monday.

Tip Ins

- Three Rivers Christian notched a 53-51 league victory over Pe Ell on the road Thursday. A game report was not provided to The Daily News.

- Naselle picked up a win on Thursday when the Washington School of the Deaf was forced to forfeit due to a lack of available players.