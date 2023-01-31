High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Woodland shares the load to bring down R.A. Long

WOODLAND — R.A. Long played three quarters of solid basketball, Tuesday, but wound up undone by a slow start in a 53-29 loss to Woodland in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

The Beavers jumped the Lumberjills for a 21-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. That onslaught came 24-hours after the Lumberjacks scorched the Woodland boys team for a 22-2 lead in the first eight minutes of their contest.

And much like the night before it was the team that came out melting the nylon that went on to win. Except this time around the visitors figured out how to keep pace, or maybe a half step behind, for the final 24 minutes.

“Woodland jumped out to a quick lead being aggressive on both ends of the court,” RAL coach J.D. Ott said. “We settled down in the second half and played better.”

Riley Stading posted game-highs for Woodland with 11 points and 13 rebounds, while Addi Stading and Ella Lindsay adding nine points each.

Trailing 34-12 at the half the Lumbejills played to an 8-8 tie in the third quarter before giving back two more points in the fourth.

Bri Garwood and Grace House each scored eight points for R.A. Long. Garwood added seven rebounds to her resume while House tallied five rebounds and five steals. Breyelle Box tallied seven points with five boards and two steals in the loss.

“Grace House had a good all around game, as did Breyelle Box,” Ott noted. “Evelyn Ofstun did a good job rebounding and blocking shots or altering shots in the paint.”

Emily Hughes finished with eight points in the win and Sydney George chipped in seven points and seven steals. Cocoa MacDonald grabbed seven boards for the hosts.

The win leaves Woodland tied for second place with Mark Morris with two games to go, although the Monarchs hold the tiebreaker. The Beavers (14-5, 11-4) will host Hudson’s Bay on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

R.A. Long (1-17, 1-13) will host Fort Vancouver on Friday at 7 p.m.

Johnston puts 'Nooks over Three Rivers

Reese Johnston helped Kalama open it up in the second quarter en route to a comfortable 42-24 win over Three Rivers Christian in the team’s final game of the regular season.

Johnston led the Chinooks offense with 19 points and six rebounds and four steals as Kalama snapped a short two-game skid. Johnston also had four steals on defense and Sophie Given chipped in 11 points in the win.

Kalama scored 15 points in the second quarter to expand a 7-3 first quarter lead to 15 points at halftime, 22-7.

“It was nice to see Sophie Given light it up a bit," Kalama coach Amber Doerty said. "She does a great job distributing the ball as well. She has great basketball I.Q."

Bridgette Hollifield was strong on defense for Kalama with four steals. Aubrey Doerty added eight points, nine steals with seven rebounds and two assists.

“We had some missed opportunities so I plan to tighten things up this week,” coach Doerty said.

Kalama (9-10, 4-9 league) currently sit in seventh place in the Central 2B League standings as it awaits the final results and rulings from around the league.

Tip-In

- Castle Rock lost a league game to Stevenson by a score of 49-37.