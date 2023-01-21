High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Woodland’s Addi Stading scores 21 in win over Fort Vancouver

WOODLAND — The Beavers held Fort Vancouver scoreless in the first quarter and hammered out a 23 point lead on the way to a 63-14 victory in 2A Greater St. Helens League play, Friday.

Addi Stading scored a game-high 21 points and led the Beavers with five steals. Riley Stading added 11 points in the win.

The Woodland defense paved the way to victory by holding the Trappers to four or fewer points in three of the four quarters, including that goose egg to open the game.

Kenzi Bunger added nine points for the hosts, while Lucy Sams and Emily Hughes pitched in seven points each. Hughes also grabbed seven rebounds and dished four assists, while Coco MacDonald pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.

The win leaves Woodland (11-4, 8-2) all alone in second place in the 2A GSHL. The Beavers will play at Mark Morris on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a contest that will likely determine the runner up spot in the league.

Comets can’t hold a candle to Mossyrock

NASELLE — The Comets fell behind by 11 points in the first quarter of a 1B Columbia Valley League game against Mossyrock, Friday, and never threatened to turn things around in a 89-54 loss.

“We just kind of had a mental lapse in the 3rd quarter and gave the game away then,” Naselle coach Marie Green said. “Mossy is a great team and they really turned it up and capitalized on our mistakes.”

After posting 24 points in the first quarter the Vikings took a 37-27 edge into the half. A 32-point third quarter left the visitors with a 29 point lead entering the final period.

Payton Torrey led the Vikings with a game-high scoring output of 31 points. Hailey Brooks added 22 points and Caelyn Marshall posted 16 for Mossyrock.

Meanwhile, Naselle was hampered by foul trouble. Kaylin Shrives was limited in particular, but still managed to notch eight points with nine rebounds, two steals and one block while spending too much time plastered to the bench.

“Kaylin got into foul trouble and before I could get her out of the game,” Green explained. “Not having her in the third quarter did hurt us down low.”

Aubrey Katyryniuk led the Comets with a season-high 26 points with five three pointers to go with four rebounds. Lauren Katyryniuk added nine points with three rebounds and three assists in the loss.

“Aubrey came alive for us tonight,” Green said. “She shot so well and with so much confidence.”

Naselle (7-7, 5-3) will host Columbia Adventist on Tuesday at 6 p.m., before turning around for a home game with Willapa Valley on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Tigers comeback trail goes cold at Vernonia

VERNONIA, Ore. — Clatskanie put together a solid second half, Friday, but couldn’t get enough offense going to claim victory in a 39-33 2A Northwest League loss to Vernonia.

The Tigers fell behind by five points in the first quarter and trailed 23-12 at the intermission before things started clicking.

Maya Helemen led Clatskanie with 16 points. Joey Sizemore added seven points with eight rebounds, six steals and two blocks, while Kylie Thomas posted seven points as well.

Kaydence Roberson led the Loggers with a game-high tally of 17 points.

The Tigers shaved a point off their deficit in the third quarter and knocked two more off the gap in the fourth quarter before time ran out. Bekah Hagen helped the Clatskanie cause with six rebounds and Addison Ward added five boards.

“Good effort in the second half brought us closer to the win but shots not falling really hurt us,” Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore said.

Clatskanie (8-7, 3-4) will host Nestucca at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Columbians commandeered by Pirates

RAINER — An early lead for the Columbians was not long for this world, Friday, as Neah-Kah-Nie stormed back for a 40-31 win over Rainier in 3A Coastal Range League action.

Lacey Makinson led the Columbians with 18 points, seven rebounds and five steals.

Rainier took a two point lead in the first quarter and led 17-14 at the intermission before the Pirates began to battle back. Neah-Kah-Nie outpaced the hosts 14-4 in the third quarter to take the lead for good.

Lilli Dean added nine points with 17 rebounds and four blocks, while Miley Cook scored Rainier’s four remaining points with four boards and two blocks to her name.

Rainier (5-12, 1-5) will host Warrenton on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Tip-In

Kelso lost a road game at Camas by a score of 75-25 on Friday. A game report was not provided to The Daily News. The Lassies will be back in action Tuesday at Battle Ground.