RIDGEFIELD — The Beavers went out and took care of business Monday in their regular season finale with a 53-39 win over Ridgefield.

Riley Stading led Woodland with 15 points and eight rebounds. Addi Stading chipped in 13 points on the back of three 3-pointers for the Beavers.

Woodland carved out a 14 point lead in the first quarter and took a 27-14 advantage into the half. After the Spudders carved two points off the Beavers’ lead the visitors won the fourth quarter 16-13 to put to bed any comeback hopes.

Sydney George and Emily Hughes each scored 10 points in the win. Hughes added seven rebounds while George came away with six steals.

The victory locks Woodland into at least the third spot out of the 3A Greater St. Helens League with a chance of moving up if R.A. Long can knock off Mark Morris on Tuesday.

If Woodland remains in the No. 3 spot entering the district tournament it will play the No. 2 seed T-Birds in Tumwater on Friday at 6 p.m.

Katyryniuk, Naselle light up Logerettes in District opener

NASELLE — Naselle proved to be a cut above Wishkah Valley in its 1B District IV Tournament opener, Monday, winning by a score of 83-23.

Lauren Katyryniuk finished with 28 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and seven steals to carry Naselle to victory. Kaylin Shrives scored 21 points and pulled down 15 rebounds and Brooke Davis added 14 points.

Naselle scored 34 points in the first quarter and 60 in the first half. The Comets led 60-13 at halftime.

“The girls came out on fire tonight,” Naselle coach Marie Green said. “The first half of our game we didn’t any threes. All the girls got in good shots and dominated on the boards. The girls were passing the ball really well and finding each other at the rim.”

Naselle continued to play strong defense in the second half against Wishkah Valley, holding their opponent to just 10 points. That effort allowed the team to empty the bench even in a playoff game.

“The best feel good moment was senior Bella Colombo getting to play with her sister Sophia Colombo at the end of the game,” Green noted. “Sophia was recently pulled up (to varsity), so this was their first game playing on the court together.”

Naselle (13-8 overall) will host the winner between Three Rivers Christian and Mary M. Knight on Thursday at 6 p.m.