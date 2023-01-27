High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Wahkiakum outlast Kalama in overtime

CATHLAMET — Miya Kerstetter directed Wahkiakum’s late charge to force overtime and ultimately defeat Kalama, 56-54, to snap a four-game losing skid in Thursday’s Central 2B League tilt.

Kerstetter connected on two critical three-pointers in the fourth quarter and went 3-for-4 from the free-throw line to help the Mules overcome a seven-point deficit, tie the game at 48-48 and force the extra period.

Wahkiakum outscored Kalama 8-6 in the four-minute overtime period to put the game to bed. Reigha Niemeyer provided three points and sophomore guard Bailey McKinley made a key three-pointer to extend the Mules’ lead in the final minutes.

Kalama, meanwhile, had the opportunity to win the game in the fourth quarter at the free throw line only to come up empty. The Chinooks held a 25-20 lead at halftime and built it to 39-32 entering the fourth quarter only to see Kerstetter catch fire to lead the Mules back.

“I was pumped that the girls executed late. They were calm in a late-game situation with the game on the line,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “I was really pleased with how they performed in a game that can really be a great experience builder heading into Districts.”

Kerstetter finished the game with 17 points and 10 rebounds while her senior teammate Niemeyer had a game-high 27 points to go with seven rebounds and three assists.

Wahkiakum struggled in the second quarter and saw it lose its slim 15-14 first quarter lead disappear rather quickly. Niemeyer shot just 3-for-11 from the field in the first half, finishing with nine of her 27 points.

Things flipped in the second half when the Mules’ shots finally started to fall.

“We were giving them way too many second chance opportunities," Garrett noted. "(Kalama) did a good job crashing the boards. They made a lot of easy ones inside.”

Kalama brought the fight to the very end with Reese Johnston and Aubrey Doerty leading the way. Johnston led the Chinooks with a team-high 18 points and 12 rebounds for a double double. She also had six steals and four assists. Doerty scored 16 points and pulled down nine rebounds to go with three steals.

“We had some really good looks that didn’t fall and there were some calls that didn’t go our way,” lamented Kalama coach Amber Doerty. “I can’t say enough about this team’s improvement. The girls always play with grit and fire. We are really starting to gel as a team. We should have won in regulation with a couple of free throws.”

The loss leaves the Chinooks vulnerable to missing out on a district playoff berth entering the final week of the regular season. Kalama (8-9, 4-8 league) concludes the regular season next week with a home game against Napavine on Monday before facing Three Rivers Christian in a non-league game on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Wahkiakum (8-10, 5-6) found its winning form again, allowing it to maintain a hold on fifth place in the C2BL standings. Coach Garrett highlighted McKinley’s effort as one that made a difference in the come-from-behind victory. McKinley led the team with 13 rebounds to go with her eight points.

“I thought Bailey was getting into the paint really well and even though she missed a couple of shots that she normally makes, she got out of her head and I was happy to see her still have the confidence to take a big shot late,” Garrett noted. “She knocked down a huge three in overtime which kept us in the lead.”

Wahkiakum concludes its regular season with a trip to Winlock on Monday at 7 p.m., followed by a visit to Toutle Lake on Wednesday.

Avalon leads Fishermen over Ocosta

ILWACO — Brooklyn Avalon finished with 14 points and Mikaila Warfield provided 12 points as Ilwaco cruised past Ocosta, Thursday.

Ilwaco picked up a decisive Pacific 2B League win at home over the Wildcats with a dominant first half. The Fishermen outscored Ocosta 19-0 in the second quarter on the way to a 45-8 halftime lead. Ilwaco would empty the bench in the second half which allowed all 12 girls on the roster to see significant playing time.

“We had a good run tonight as all 12 girls played well,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said. “We’re healthy moving into the big game at Chief Leschi on Monday.”

Sophia Bittner chipped in 11 points and senior Olivia McKinstry had nine points for Ilwaco. Ocosta was led by freshman Anna Davis with 11 points.

With the victory, Ilwaco (13-3, 8-2 league) has an opportunity to clinch a share of the league title against Chief Leschi (10-7, 7-4).

"A win will give us a share of the Pacific league title, which was our goal at the start of the season," Bittner noted.

The Fishermen ended Thursday tied with both Forks and Raymond in the P2BL standings with two losses.

Poyner's score helps TRC tackles Terriers

Kelsey Poyner finished with 20 points to carry Three Rivers Christian to a comfortable 54-20 win over the Washington School for the Deaf, Thursday.

Poyner connected on six three-point field goals to lead the Eagles’ offense in its third 1B Columbia Valley League win of the season. Poyner also had seven rebounds and seven assists in the win.

Most importantly, though, the Eagles were finally healthy and feeling up to the task of locking down on defense.

“Our team has finally returned all of our girls to the lineup for the first time since the second game of the season," TRC coach Walter Poyner said. "We were able to outscore the WSD team in every quarter and hold them to 20 points for the game.”

Elizabeth Romanillos scored 12 points for the Eagles. Crystal Pan added eight points off the bench in her return to the TRC lineup, finishing 4-for-5 from the field.

The Eagles controlled the game in the second quarter by going on an 18-2 run to take a 33-10 lead into halftime. Freshman Keira McGinley added eight points with 11 rebounds and four steals in the win.

Three Rivers Christian (6-11, 3-8 league) travels to Evergreen Lutheran for a non-league contest on Saturday, before returning to league play at home against Kalama on Tuesday.

Dean captains Columbians past Warrenton

RAINIER — Behind the stalwart play of Lilli Dean, Rainier overcame a four-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Warrenton 42-38 and put an end to a five-game losing streak.

Dean finished with a double double, leading the Columbians with 20 points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots in Thursday’s 3A Coastal Range League victory. The loss was Warrenton’s ninth in a row.

Lacey Makinson scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Rainier. She also delivered four assists and had four steals.

Rainier held a 22-21 lead at halftime, then squandered it in the third quarter when Warrenton held the Columbians to just five points in the frame.

The hosts would turn to Dean to right the ship in the final eight minutes when they outscored the Warriors 15-7 to win just its second league game of the season.

Lilly Langhorne pulled down five rebounds and notched two points to help the Rainier effort on the glass. Miley Cook added four points with three rebounds for the winners.

Rainier (6-12, 2-5 league) plays at Corbett on Monday at 6 p.m.

Thursday Scores

Seton Catholic 67, Castle Rock 27

Toutle Lake 64, Winlock 37

Faith Bible 52, Clatskanie 41