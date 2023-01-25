High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Toutle Lake undone by tough first half at No. 2 Napavine

NAPAVINE — The No. 2 ranked Tigers showed off their offensive prowess Tuesday in a 69-51 Central 2B League victory over Toutle Lake.

The Ducks fell behind by nine points in the first quarter and then gave up 25 points in the second period to trail 43-22 at the intermission. Dakota Hamilton led Napavine with a game-high 21 points and Hayden Kaut added 11.

“We limited our turnovers in the second half and we cut it within ten and played really well but we were down just too much to catch up,” TL coach Daren Dean said.

Karlie Smith led the Ducks with 15 points. Haileigh Cooper added 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Lainey Dean added six points with a team-high nine assists in the loss and Kendal Dean chipped in eight points.

“They’re a good team and I was extremely proud of how the girls continued to battle even being down that much at halftime. They played with a lot of heart tonight,” coach Dean said.

The Fighting Ducks (12-6, 8-4) are locked into fourth place in the C2BL and will play at Winlock on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Fast start puts ‘Nooks over Cards

KALAMA — The Chinooks outscored Winlock 16-2 in the first quarter on the way to a 55-38 victory in C2BL girls basketball play, Tuesday.

Chloe Larsen led Kalama with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Reese Johnston added 11 points with 11 steals and seven assists.

“It was a great win for senior night,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said. “I was happy with the girls’ intensity. The hard work they put in shows their improvement and growth as a team.”

Hannah Johnson added 10 points and Aubrey Doerty scored six points with eight rebounds and seven steals for the Chinooks. Sophie Given added four points with four steals, three assists and three rebounds.

“All three seniors had some nice contributions. Jenah wolf had the opening bucket,” coach Doerty noted.

Kalama (8-8, 3-7) will play the opening game of a boys/girls doubleheader at Wahkiakum on Thursday starting at 6 p.m. The Chinooks currently sit a half game behind Toledo for the final district playoff spot out of the C2BL.

A game report was not provided to The Daily News by Winlock. The Cardinals (6-9, 1-7) will host Toutle Lake at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Toledo sunk by Pirates’ Guard

ADNA — Gabby Guard sank seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 25 points for Adna in a 58-22 win over Toledo in C2BL girls basketball action, Tuesday.

Karlee VonMoos added 15 points for the Pirates and the hosts led 38-14 at the intermission.

Ryah Stanley led Toledo with nine points, while Stefa Arceo-Hansen and Kira Winter each added six points.

Toledo (6-11, 3-6) currently holds a half game lead over Kalama for the seventh and final district playoff spot from the C2BL. The Riverhawks will play at Rainier on Monday.

L. Katyryniuk passes 1K points, Comets eclipse CAA

NASELLE — A quick start turned into a soaring success for Naselle, Tuesday, as the hosts took down Columbia Adventist 67-23 in 1B Columbia Valley League girls basketball play.

“The girls came out firing in the first quarter. I loved seeing all the girls looking to shoot the ball tonight.,” Naselle coach Marie Green said.

The Comets grabbed a 24-8 advantage in the first quarter and led by 19 at the intermission. Lauren Katyryniuk scored a game-high 19 points to go with six rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Comets. She also wrote her name into the Naselle record books.

“Lauren reached her goal of joining the 1000 point club tonight,” Green noted. “She needed 27 points and was able to do it.”

A 23-point third quarter gave the Comets all the breathing room they would need the rest of the way. Aubrey Katyryniuk added 10 points with three rebounds and two blocks, while Bella Colombo finished the game with seven points, 10 steals, five assists and four rebounds.

“The girls did great crashing the boards tonight,” Green added. “ Bella was great on defense and picking girls tonight left and right.”

Rylie Strubeld led the Kodiaks with eight points.

Kaylin Shrives posted nine points with 11 rebounds for Naselle in the win.

Naselle (8-7, 5-3) was set to host Willapa Valley on Wednesday in a final push to overtake the Vikings for second place in the league standings.

Tigers lose catfight with Nestucca

CLATSKANIE — The hometown Tigers were unable to keep up the pace in a 2A Northwest League loss to Netucca by a score of 76-58, Tuesday.

Makaya Webber led the Bobcats with 18 points. Hailee Knight and Kyla Hurliman each added 15 for the winners.

Nestucca led by just four points after the first quarter but won the second frame 19-9 to take a 40-26 advantage into the intermission. Clatskanie spent the second half trying to play catchup but could not match the Bobcats firepower in the third quarter.

Maya Helmen led Clatskanie with a game-high 25 points to go with four rebounds and three assists. Joey Sizemore added 16 points with eight rebounds, six steals and two blocks.

“Solid second half but just couldn’t quite close the gap,” Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore said. “Girls had good ball movement but many key shots didn’t fall when we needed them to.”

Kylie Thomas added 13 points and three steals in the losing effort, while Addison Ward scored five points with five rebounds and two steals.

“Proud of the girls in how they dug deep and pounded out a good second half,” coach Sizemore added.

Clatskanie (8-8, 3-5) will play at Faith Bible on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Tip-In

Castle Rock lost a 1A TriCo league game to Seton Catholic by a score of 64-33 on Tuesday. A game report was not provided to The Daily News. The Rockets will play at Seton Catholic on Thursday.