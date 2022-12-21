High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Toutle Lake sends Castle Rock packing in Exit 49 Kerfuffle

TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks defense was unflappable Tuesday in a 63-22 victory over Castle Rock in the Exit 49 Kerfuffle.

The 2B Ducks of Toutle Lake held the 1A Rockets to eight or fewer points in each quarter and led 34-11 at halftime. What’s more, no Castle Rock player scored more than six points in the contest, with two players topping out at three points each to serve as the Rockets second leading scorers.

“They just wanted to take care of business and not get too involved with anything else and just do what we needed to do,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said of his team’s approach.

And take care of business they did.

Toutle Lake scored 17 points in each of the first three quarters and added to their lead at every turn. Payton Thayer led the Ducks with a game-high 20 points and a team-high six rebounds, while Lainey Dean added 12 points with a team-high seven assists.

“The biggest part for us offensively is we shared the ball really, really good,” coach Dean said. “We were finding the open man and making the extra pass. That’s the best we’ve done that all year.”

The Ducks were dialed in from the outside in the cross-classification contest, with Thayer knocking down three long range attempts and Kendal Dean adding a pair of trifectas on the way to her 10 points.

“From the outside those two shot well,” coach Dean said. “All four of my guards hit threes today.”

Jasmine Smith added nine pints and five rebounds for the Ducks while Haileigh Cooper posted four points and five rebounds.

For Castle Rock, Paige Ogden led the way with a team-high six points. Kynsi Bayes and Sophia Buchanan each posted three points in the loss.

The Rockets shot 27% from the floor and knocked down just 25% of their free throws.

“Toutle is an excellent basketball team,” Castle Rock coach Jordan Garbe noted. “They have several outside shooters, several girls that can drive to the basket and they do a great job of pressuring the ball on defense.”

Castle Rock (1-6, 0-3) will play Morton-White Pass in Randle on Thursday.

Toutle Lake (5-2, 3-2) will host Seton Catholic on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. in another cross-classification contest against a 1A team.

“This stretch right now of Christmas Break is going to be five non-league games to hopefully get us set up and get us prepared for the league schedule coming up after the break,” coach Dean said.

Mark Morris dominated by Dalan, W.F. West

CHEHALIS — In its final game of the 2022 calendar year, a short-handed Mark Morris squad was unable to contain W.F. West sophomore Julia Dalan in a potential bi-district matchup between the two 2A programs, Tuesday.

Dalan led the Bearcats with a career-high 30 points in the 65-36 blowout. Monarchs’ senior Isabella Merzoian finished with 21 points to lead the Mark Morris offense. She connected on five three-pointers. Charlie Blain pulled down five rebounds and dished out five assists to go with four points.

Dalan finished a stellar 12-for-16 from the field while making her first five shots of the game. She was also 4-for-4 from the foul line and nearly matched Mark Morris’ offensive output on her own.

“She did a good job finishing, she had a lot of girls around her,” W.F. West coach Kyle Karnofksi told The Chronicle. “She did a good job of being patient at times, and not forcing and fading. She really took control of it when she caught it, and made sure she was balanced.”

It was a rough first half for Mark Morris as it fell behind 36-16 with very little working other than the outside shooting of Merzoian.

“We struggled around the basket due to the presence of Julia Dalan,” Mark Morris coach Sean Atkins said. “Isabella Merzoian was on fire from three and kept us in the game early. Kea Makaiwi was vital in helping beat W.F. West’s press in the first half.”

Lena Frager added 10 points with a pair of three-pointers for the W.F. West offense and Grace Simpson had nine.

Mark Morris (4-3, 4-1 league) returns to the court at Hockinson on January 6.

Wahkiakum struggles offensively in loss

CATHLAMET — Hailey Brooks scored 17 points to lead Mossyrock to a non-league victory at Wahkiakum, Tuesday night, 46-31.

Payton Torrey finished with 12 points and Caelyn Marshall added 11 as the Vikings had their offense going and played some outstanding defense to hold Wahkiakum to just 12 first-half points.

The Vikings put the clamps on Wahkiakum’s leading scorer and last season’s Central 2B co-league MVP Reigha Niemeyer as she was held to seven points on 2-for-13 field-goal shooting.

“We could never really get the offense going,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “I have to give Mossyrock credit as they played a great defensive game. It will be a game we certainly learn from and hopefully makes us better moving forward.”

Senior point guard Miya Kerstetter led the Mules with 13 points and sophomore Bailey McKinley added nine on 3-for-7 shooting as the Mules’ loss snapped a three-game winning streak.

Winlock (5-3, 3-1 league) has a week off for the Christmas break before returning to the court on December 28 versus Orcas Island at Mount Vernon Christian.

Warfield powers Ilwaco past Willapa Valley

ILWACO — Mikaila Warfield continued her strong debut varsity season with a 21-point, 13-rebound double-double effort to carry Ilwaco to a 65-41 win against Willapa Valley, Tuesday.

Ilwaco was on top of its game from the tip as it built a 26-8 lead through eight minutes and set its game on cruise control for the final 24 to secure the non-league win.

Olivia McKinstry had 10 points and Sophia Bittner added nine points to go with four assists and three steals. Brooklyn Avalon dished out four assists, stole four passes and scored two points for the Fishermen which bounced back from their loss to Forks on Wednesday.

“A great first quarter (Tuesday) and nine of 10 girls scored in the game,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said. “We played through several lineups. We went through ups and downs during the game, but good overall effort.”

Ilwaco (4-1, 2-1 league) hosts Hoquiam Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Toledo toppled at Seton Cathlic

VANCOUVER — Toledo fell behind early and was unable to make up the difference in the second half as it fell to 1A Seton Catholic 52-35 in a non-league matchup, Tuesday.

Ryah Stanley finished with 16 points and Stefi Hanson added seven points for the Riverhawks on offense. Abbie Marcil was strong on the glass leading Toledo with 11 rebounds.

Toledo (2-7, 1-3 league) returns to the court at South Bend on Tuesday.