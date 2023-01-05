High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Toutle Lake rides to victory at Wahkiakum

CATHLAMET — Toutle Lake overcame a slow start Wednesday in time to snatch a 44-41 victory from Wahkiakum in an important Central 2B League matchup.

The Mules got off on the right foot and built a 13-8 advantage in the first quarter before the Fighting Ducks were able to turn the tables in the middle quarters in order to hand the hosts their first league loss of the season.

“I don’t think it was necessarily them, it was us,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said of his team’s slow start. “We had a few turnovers and they hit a few shots.”

Toutle Lake knocked four points off its deficit in the second quarter and trailed just 24-23 at the intermission. The Ducks took the lead for good in the third quarter, heading into the final eight minutes with a 36-32 advantage.

Payton Thayer led Toutle Lake with a team-high 11 points to go with seven rebounds. Kendal Dean added nine points and eight rebounds, while Jasmine Smith notched seven points with eight boards of her own..

“I was really proud of the way the girls kept playing even when we were down,” coach Dean said. “We started to take care of the ball better.”

Wahkiakum made a run in the fourth quarter but could only shave one point of their deficit before the final horn sounded. Reigha Niemeyer led the Mules with 16 points, five assists and four steals.

“We knew that she was going to get some points and we just wanted to try to limit that and take care of the rest of the stuff on the back side,” coach Dean said. “We knew she’s a scorer.”

In order to keep Niemeyer from taking over the game all by her lonesome the Ducks rotated a cast of defenders in man-to-man coverage with Kendal Dean and Jasmine Smith taking care of the lion’s share of that defensive duty.

Lainey Dean chipped in six points, six rebounds and a game-high 11 assists for Toutle Lake, while Haileigh Cooper added eight points and eight rebounds.

Bailey McKinley and Amirah Abdul-Kariem did their best to back up their offensive lightning rod. McKinley posted 14 points with six rebounds and three assists, while Abdul-Kariem scored eight points with a team-high nine rebounds.

“Both McKinley and Abdul-Kariem showed some huge improvements from an offensive standpoint which we will really need moving forward,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “We have to have more consistency from our offensive standouts though.”

Wahkiakum (6-6, 3-1) will return to the court Friday to host Morton-White Pass at 6 p.m.

Toutle Lake (8-4, 3-3 league) will host Toledo on Friday at 7 p.m.

Toledo comeback snuffed out by MWP

MORTON — Toledo put together a valiant second half charge on the road in East Lewis County, Wednesday, but could not overcome a slow start in a 36-32 loss to Morton-White pass in C2BL play.

The Riverhawks managed just nine points in the first half, including a low of four over the first eight minutes. That misfire out of the gate left Toledo trailing 23-9 at halftime, but it did not reveal any quit in the visitors.

Toledo knocked two points off their deficit in the third quarter and won the final period 12-5 as their comeback came up four points short. Ryah Stanley led the Riverhawks with 15 points. Abbie Marcil and Stefa Arceo-Hansen added six points each in the loss.

Natalia Armstrong led the T-Wolves with 11 points and Malia Armstrong added nine.

Toledo (4-8, 1-4) will play at Toutle Lake on Friday at 7 p.m.

Kalama handcuffed by Mounties

RAINIER, Wash. — The Chinooks accomplished 75 percent of their goals, Wednesday, in a C2BL contest against the Mountaineers but also managed just a fraction of the points the hosts posted in a 66-25 loss to No. 6 ranked Rainier.

“We accomplished three of our goals tonight: massive offensive rebounds, attacking the basket and getting two of their starters into foul trouble, and did a wonderful job breaking the press,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said. “We had some great opportunities but can’t hang with a team like Rainier by shooting 20 percent.”

The Chinooks posted just one point in the first quarter and only managed to double that total in their fourth quarter bookend.

Brooklynn Swenson led Rainier with a game-high 21 points. Angelica Askey added 19 points as the Mountaineers filled it up from outside on the way to a 47-14 lead at the half.

Still, trailing by 33 the Chinooks continued to work through the growing pains, putting up 13 points in the second quarter and eight more in the third.

“These girls never give up,” coach Doerty said. “I did play all of my bench before they did so our whole team is getting a chance to improve every game.”

Aubrey Doerty led Kalma with nine points, eight rebounds, three steals and six blocks. and Reese Johnston added eight points and five steals.

“(Johnston) did a great job helping the team bring the ball up under pressure,” coach Doerty noted.

Jessica Meyer did not crack the scoring column for the Chinooks but did grab three rebounds with two steals, two blocks and an assist to her name.

Kalama (4-5, 1-4) will host Adna on Friday at 7 p.m.

Ilwaco annihilates Wildcats in beach battle

WESTPORT — After cracking the AP Top-10 rankings Wednesday afternoon the Fishermen flexed their collective muscles on the road with a 78-30 victory over Ocosta in a Pacific 2B League girls basketball massacre.

Ilwaco held Ocosta to just four points in the first quarter and built up a 40-14 lead at the half. But this construction at the beach was no castle made of sand. It was built to last.

Natalie Gray led the Fishermen with a game-high 16 points, while Olivia McKinstry and Zoey Zuern each posted 12.

All told, each one of the 11 Ilwaco players who suited up managed to find the bottom of the net. That helped the Fishermen put up twin 23-point quarters to make a halftime sandwich. The visitor’s lowest scoring output came in the fourth quarter, with its starters in towel waving move, and they still tallied 15 points to extend their lead by five.

Mikaila Warfield notched 10 to lead the second wave of Fishermen. Brooklyn Avalon added eight, while Julianna Fleming, Ione Sheldon and Chloe Stringer each put up four points in the win.

Now the Fishermen will regroup to run a gauntlet of a schedule that includes league dates with Chief Leschi, North Beach and South Bend, along with non-league tilts against Naselle and Hoquiam.

“We have a busy stretch with five games in seven days,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said.

First up for Ilwaco (6-2, 3-1) will be a home game against Chief Leschi on Friday at 7 p.m.

“They have a talented player in Tala Mitchell. Should be a good one,” Bittner promised.

Napavine prevails in house of Cards

WINLOCK — The No. 5 ranked Napavine Tigers made mincemeat out of Winlock, Wednesday, with a 56-12 victory in C2BL action.

“Napavine is a fast, well-rounded team with a deep bench,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said. “We had a difficult time keeping up with this, especially the first quarter.”

Indeed, Napavine raced out to a head spinning 31-2 lead over the first eight minutes and lead 39-5 at the break. Keira O’Neill led the Tigers with a game-high 12 points while Danielle Tupuola added 10.

Winlock’s best output came in the fourth quarter, which began with a 51-5 Napavine lead on the scoreboard, when the Cardinals managed a half dozen points.

Adriana Garcia led Winlock with six points. Natalie Cardenas added two points and five rebounds, while Kindyl Kelly posted two points and seven rebounds in the loss.

“I am proud of our team for hanging in there. I think that we did get better tonight,” McCoy added.

Winlock (5-6, 0-5) will host Rainier (WA) at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Castle Rock crucified at King’s Way

VANCOUVER — Even a full tank of Rocket fuel was enough for Castle Rock to keep up with No. 7 ranked King’s Way, Wednesday, as the Knights ran away with a 49-28 victory to open 1A TrCo league play.

The hosts came out hot on offense and stingy on defense to take a 19-5 lead after the first eight minutes. That quick start set the tone for the rest of the game as Castle Rock did it’s best to make up the difference but didn’t manage to match King’s Way until knotting the fourth quarter at 9-9.

Bridgette Quinn led the Knights with 18 points and Kennedy Broadbent added 11.

“We need to regroup and find a different strategy to shut down their three-point shooters for the next time we play them,” Castle Rock coach Jordan Garbe noted. “They are a quick team with some real threats at the three-point line.”

Even in the rout Kynzi Bayes made sure to make her presence known in the post with a team-high 12 points and 10 rebounds.

“Brookelyn Alblinger and Kynsi Bayes played strong in the post tonight. Kynsi had a double double,” Garbe noted.

Alblinger added 10 points for the Rockets. And posted two blocks. Laynee Logan was kept out of the scoring column while running the point but did notch three assists.

Castle Rock (1-8, 0-3) will host Seton Catholic next Wednesday at 7 p.m..

Tigers fall to Nestucca in fight for cats’ pajamas

CLOVERDALE, Ore. — Clatskanie had a tough showing in their first 2A Northwest League contest, Wednesday, falling to the Nestucca Bobcats by a score of 60-25.

The Tigers were playing without several key members of their rotation but still managed to keep things close over the first quarter. The Bobcats, though, were in no mood to cuddle and quickly turned a 5-4 advantage at the end of the first period into a 25-13 lead at the half.

Taylor Knight led the Bobcats with 12 points. Makayla Webber added 11 and Rylee Armstrong scored 10 for the hosts.

“We were out four varsity players and then they took out another of our players with a well placed trip and took out her knee,” Clastkanie coach Mary Sizemore said.

Kylie Thomas led the Clatskanie MASH unit with 12 points and four steals.

Those Tigers who remained standing had their work cut out for them and were never able to top their nine point output in the second quarter as the Nestucca continued to pull away.

“After the game their coach tried to justify running their press against essentially a JV roster on the floor with the score at 50-18 to boost his ratings in the 2A rankings,” coach Sizemore said.

Bekah Hagen posted seven points and six rebounds in the losing effort while Bethany Hagen notched two points and pulled down five rebounds. Joey Sizemore also scored just two points but grabbed seven rebounds to go with four steals. Karielle Carlson tied for the team lead with seven boards.

“I am proud of the girls I asked to step up and perform in a tough atmosphere at a level they are not used to,” coach Sizemore said. “The leadership and support of the two remaining varsity players, Kylie and Bekah, to their teammates was amazing and a coach couldn’t ask for better.”