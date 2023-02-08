MONTESANO — For the second consecutive game, Toutle Lake rode its full-court defensive pressure to a postseason victory. This time it did so against the No. 1 seed out of the Pacific 2B League with a dominant 57-28 upset win over Ilwaco in the second round of the 2B district IV tournament, Tuesday.

The Ducks used pressure to stifle South Bend last weekend and entered its rematch with Ilwaco (TL lost to the Fishermen in late December) knowing it would have to throw something different at its opponent to negate the size of forwards Olivia McKinstry, Mikaila Warfield and Julianna Fleming.

“We were able to get some pressure up front. Lainey, Kendal and Jasmine put the pressure on their guards up front and we were able to get some turnovers,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said. “We were able to push the ball and get transition baskets which really helped eliminate some of their size.”

Ducks’ guard Kendal Dean finished with 19 points and eight rebounds while freshman point guard Lainey Dean had 13 points and nine assists. Jasmine Smith added four points when she wasn't setting the tone with active hands on defense.

“I’m just really proud of the effort of the girls,” Dean acknowledged. “They just didn’t give up the whole game. They executed on both ends of the court the whole game. It was their most complete game of the whole season. We’re playing with some confidence that I haven’t seen. The girls are feeling good.”

Haileigh Cooper led the Fighting Ducks with 13 rebounds and had nine points, while Karlie Smith chipped in nine points and pulled down eight rebounds.

Warfield led Ilwaco with 19 points in the loss. The team also lost its senior post McKinstry to injury in the first half. She did not return to the game.

Ilwaco (15-4 overall) fell to the bottom of the bracket where it will meet Chief Leschi in a loser-out game at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Black Hills High School.

Meanwhile, the win advanced Toutle Lake (15-7) to the District semifinal where it will match up with Adna on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. in Kelso. The winner of that game will punch its ticket to State and advance to the District final.

Napavine neutralizes Mules in District quarters

ROCHESTER — Napavine’s notorious full court press got the best of Wahkiakum in the District quarterfinals, Tuesday, forcing at least several heaps of turnovers on the way to a 49-26 win over the Mules.

Wahkiakum turned the ball over 25 times in the game with most of those coming in the first half while the No. 3 ranked Tigers still had their defensive claws all the way out The Mules were held to just two points in each of the first two quarters and trailed 21-4 at halftime.

Napavine’s long and quick defense also held Wahkiakum to just an 11% shooting clip in the first half that included nine misses on nine attempts from long range. By the end of the game the Mules had their field goal percentage up to 19%, but that wasn’t nearly enough to get by Napavine.

The Tiers were led by Morgan Hamilton’s 13 points, with Danielle Tupuola adding eight.

Wahkiakum got 11 points from Reigha Niemeyer while Miya Kerstetter chipped in seven points with a team-high nine rebounds. Bailey McKinley added four points with eight rebounds for the Mules.

The loss sends Wahkiakum to the dark side of the District bracket where it will face South Bend in a loser-out game on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Castle Rock. If the Mules can beat the Benders they’ll advance to play the winner of Morton-White Pass and Forks on Valentine’s Day.

Poyner, TRC post District win over Knight Owls

ELMA — Three Rivers Christian defeated Mary M. Knight 42-32 behind the play of Kelsey Poyner to advance to the second round of the 1B District IV Tournament, Tuesday.

Three Rivers Christian was led by a pair of double-doubles in the victory. Poyner once again led the offense for the Eagles by scoring 19 points and she grabbed 11 rebounds to go with five assists. Meanwhile freshman forward Keira McGinley had her best game of the season by scoring 10 points and pulling down 16 rebounds.

A slow first half for Three Rivers Christian kept Mary M. Knight close at the half as the Eagles took an 18-14 lead into the break. Things changed in the third quarter with the Eagles beginning to find a rhythm on offense. Three Rivers Christian went on a quick run to open a 14-point lead on the Owls to put them away. It was 30-18 at the start of the fourth quarter. The Owls never got closer than eight points.

“The girls won a physical grind of a playoff game at Mary M. Knight tonight,” Three Rivers Christian coach Walter Poyner said. “We started out a little slow on offense missing a few easy shots, but started rolling after the first quarter.”

Three Rivers Christian (8-14 overall) will face Naselle on the road Thursday in the second round of the district playoffs. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tip time.

Columbians come out cold against Riverdale

RAINIER — Rainier got out to a slow start and went on to lose for the eighth time in its last 10 games, falling 53-38 to Riverdale, Tuesday.

Rainier fell behind 14-7 after the first quarter. It struggled to find any rhythm on offense against the Riverdale defense.

Riverdale (17-7, 7-4 league) delivered a strong third quarter to pull away from Rainier. It outscored the hosts 17-5 over the period to take a 44-22 lead.

Lilli Dean scored nine points and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds for the Columbians. Lacey Makinson led the offense with 12 points and Lilly Langhorne had nine rebounds and five points.

Rainier (7-15, 3-8) will play its final game of the season at Neah-Kah-Nie on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Vernonia vexes Tigers at home

CLATSKANIE — Slow starts coming out of the locker room caused the Tigers to drop a 2A Northwest League contest to Vernonia, Tuesday, by a score 39-33.

Clatskanie was cold from the floor to start, putting up just four points in the first quarter on the way to a 25-17 deficit at the half. The Tigers were unable to cure what ailed them during the intermission, though, scoring just six points in the third quarter in order to set up a doomed comeback attempt.

The Tigers were able to shave six points off the margin in the final eight minutes but ran out of time to get even. Maya Helmen led Clatskanie with 17 points to go with six rebounds.

Joey Sizemore added six points, four steals, three assists and a team-high 17 rebounds in the loss. Kylie Thomas scored five points with four steals and Addison Ward scored three points with six rebounds for the Tigers.

Clatskanie (11-10, 6-7) will end its regular season at Knappa on Thursday at 6 p.m.